Liverpool have been linked with a swoop for a new forward, who according to a fresh report has been identified as the perfect long term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Is Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool?

Over the summer, Salah was the subject of a rejected £150m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, the same club that Fabinho left to join, and whilst reports claimed that they were willing to increase their offer to £200m before the deadline, that never came to fruition.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, however, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has since claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side are aware that the veteran is likely to depart next year considering that it could be their final chance to cash in with his contract set to expire in 2025.

Should he indeed leave Anfield, FSG have already highlighted Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as a potential heir, with the right-winger having been a long-term target of the hierarchy who are believed to have first tried to sign him when he was just 16.

Before putting pen to paper at the Bernabeu, Brazil’s international received a proposal from the Reds, with the boss even going to watch him live in action in South America, and following a fresh update, he could have now been given a second opportunity to bring the 22-year-old to the Premier League.

Are Liverpool signing Rodrygo?

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Liverpool have set their sights on Rodrygo who they believe is an "ideal target" to succeed Salah should he depart for Saudi Arabia at some point in 2024.

Real Madrid are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe so are therefore "willing to listen to offers" for their current prized asset, and it's stated that they are set to demand a fee in excess of €100m (£86m) in order to sanction his sale.

How many goals does Rodrygo have at Real Madrid?

Since joining Real Madrid, Rodrygo has clocked up 70 senior contributions (38 goals and 32 assists) in 171 appearances which shows the “quality” he brings to the final third, as hailed by Brazil's former manager Tite, but even if the ball doesn’t always hit the back of the net, he’s a constant threat.

The Osasco native, who is sponsored by Nike, ranks in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons and has recorded 20 La Liga shots so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, showing his desire to use his pace, dribble past his marker and take fire at the opposition's goalkeeper.

The Un1que Football client is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, so this is another attribute that would make him a fantastic option to have in the building.

Finally, Rodrygo already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured eight trophies during his time with Carlo Ancelotti’s side, so he would be able to match the winning mentality of the current squad who are already on Merseyside.