Liverpool are believed to have sent scouts to watch a "remarkable" player in action for his current club over the weekend, as he continues to enjoy a memorable season.

Liverpool set to make attacking signings

Much has been made of the Reds' inconsistent attacking options this season, with Jurgen Klopp having Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo to call upon. At one stage, the quintet felt like a huge asset for the Reds, but wasteful finishing and losses of form have been an issue of late, causing some poor results to happen in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Because of this, it looks as though Liverpool will target attacking reinforcements at the end of the season, especially if one of Diaz or Salah were to leave, as has been mooted recently.

One player who has been linked with a summer move to Anfield is Bayern Munich Jamal Musiala, who is surely one of Europe's most prized attacking stars currently, already becoming a vital player for both the Bundesliga giants and Germany. A £100m price tag has been placed on him, however, and Liverpool may not have the funds available to spend such a huge amount of money on one player.

There have also been links with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is on fire for the Primeira Liga side this season and is managed by Ruben Amorim, who is still in the mix to replace Klopp despite West Ham's own move for him.

Should Salah move on, which remains up in the air, West Ham ace Mohammed Kudus has been earmarked as a potential replacement for the Egyptian superstar, possessing a similar ability to wreak havoc from a right-sided attacking role.

Liverpool send scouts to watch "remarkable" star

According to a fresh claim from HITC, Liverpool sent scouts to watch Gyokeres in action for Sporting over the weekend, with the Swede scoring twice against Vitoria de Guimaraes and sure to have impressed Michael Edwards and Co.

The Reds are thought to be "becoming increasingly interested" in him, with the report going on to add that he has "emerged as one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers following his summer switch from Coventry" and "Sporting are braced to lose him".

Gyokeres stands out as a fantastic option for Liverpool this summer, given the manner in which he has stepped up a level since leaving the Championship last year. He looks like a complete striker, with physicality, speed and nerveless finishing all in his locker, as highlighted by 35 goals in all competitions for Sporting this season.

Meanwhile, Estoril manager Vasco Seabra waxed lyrical over the Sweden international earlier in the campaign, saying: "He is also in an extraordinary moment of form, it is a signing that seems remarkable for the championship and for Sporting in particular."

At 25, the £40k-a-week Gyokeres feels primed to make a move to an even bigger club, and while competition for places would be fierce at Liverpool, doubts remain over the likes of Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo as long-term options, while Salah's very best days could now be behind him. The fact that he could again be working alongside Amorim would also make it more likely to be a seamless transition.