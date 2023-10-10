Liverpool have been dealt a potential major exit blow, with one "exceptional" Anfield talent linked with a surprising exit to join a rival European giant.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have bounced back after a really poor 2022/23 season, starting the current campaign in promising form, even though the defeat away to Tottenham and draw at Brighton were far from ideal.

The signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have added much-needed life to Liverpool's midfield, proving to be upgrades on declining figures such as Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but the business cannot afford to end there for the foreseeable future.

What is clear is that further signings will be needed at Anfield moving forward, as Jurgen Klopp looks to continue growing his 2.0 era as Anfield, with additions required in various areas of the pitch, as other key players begin to age, from Virgil van Dijk to Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have been linked with moves for the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Pedro Neto recently, both of whom could be exciting signings, but a concerning exit rumour is also now doing the rounds, with one highly-rated figure backed to leave the club.

According to a transfer udate on Stefan Bajcetic, the young star is wanted by La Liga giants Sevilla in 2024, who have made themselves known as the greatest Europa League team of recent times, winning the competition seven times since the turn of the century, including last season.

They have the funds to be able to afford the 18-year-old, who has come to the fore at Liverpool in the past 12 months or so, making the leap from youth team hopeful to important first team squad player.

Losing Bajcetic at this point in his career would be an enormous blow for the Reds, with the Spaniard being hailed as "exceptional" by Klopp, who has also described him as an "absolute joy". At just 18 years of age, he is already wise beyond his years, performing with such maturity at the heart of the midfield and making 11 appearances in the Premier League last season, six of which were starts.

Had it not been for injuries recently, there is every chance that Bajcetic would have played a more prominent role in the 2023/24 campaign to date, too, and with Mac Allister finding it tough in a rare No.6 role, he could even come in for him as the weeks pass, allowing the Argentine to move further up the pitch and into his preferred No.8 position.

Stefan Bajcetic strengths Stefan Bajcetic weaknesses Aerial duels Tackling still needs work Uses the ball intelligently Can lack discipline at times Good positional sense Needs to improve physically

The teenager isn't out of contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, which does at least mean they are in a position where they can demand big money for his signature, but they surely won't even want to entertain the idea of letting him go.

The only issue that could arise is if Bajcetic himself wants to leave, in order to be guaranteed more regular minutes, but that would be a surprise at this point, considering how much he is valued by the Reds.