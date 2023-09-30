Liverpool will be without another of their first-team stars for today’s Premier League game vs Tottenham Hotspur, according to a fresh update.

Who are the injured players at Liverpool?

At Anfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed the last four matches with a hamstring injury, but Jurgen Klopp has delivered a positive update on the vice-captain’s fitness by revealing that he is set to be involved for the fixture in North London, whether this be starting the highly-anticipated encounter or being named on the bench.

Thiago Alcantara and Conor Bradley have both been on the sidelines for a longer period of time and the boss has admitted that the duo will remain out of action and therefore won’t be available for the trip to the capital, but they aren’t the only ones who will be staying at home rather than taking on Ange Postecoglou's side.

On Wednesday night, Stefan Bajcetic made his return to domestic action when he replaced Curtis Jones on 79 minutes during the 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Leicester City, but having previously been absent from training since March before featuring in Austria last week, the defensive midfielder appears to have suffered a slight setback in his recovery.

How long is Stefan Bajcetic out for?

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp confirmed that Liverpool will be without Bajcetic for the encounter vs Spurs after sustaining another minor problem.

As quoted by the club’s official website, he said: “Stefan had a little, little setback. The problem with Stefan is I can imagine everyone wants to see him play more – I want – but we have to be really careful. And now it’s a little, little, little tiny calf issue. That’s how it is when you are six months out. And we try everything to get him up to speed without pushing him.

"We make a very specific plan for him but in the end it’s disappointing for him, of course, but for us as well that he got another one. So we have to take him out a little bit. He can work on pretty much everything else but not playing.”

How much does Stefan Bajcetic earn?

Bajcetic currently pockets £40k-per-week which he has more than earned during his 21 senior appearances since getting promoted to the first-team fold last summer, therefore, it will be a blow to the boss to not have the youngster at his disposal once again.

Spain’s youth international has posted six contributions (four goals and two assists) in 54 outings since the start of his career, and he’s also a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions, including at centre-back, right-back and slightly higher up in the midfield alongside his usual role sitting in front of the backline.

Bajcetic even already has experience playing in the Champions League so there’s no doubting that the 18-year-old will go on to become an integral member of the senior squad in seasons to come, having been hailed a “class” player by journalist Josh Bunting.