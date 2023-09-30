Liverpool's work on and off the pitch so far this season has been incredibly impressive, having completed their midfield rebuild and picking up 16 out of 18 points in their opening six Premier League games. Now that the transfer window is closed, too, they may just start working on renewing the contracts of their most important players.

Given the legacy that Jurgen Klopp will one day leave behind at Anfield, too, you would assume that, by now, what he wants, he gets at Liverpool. But that seems to be far from the case this time around, with the German reportedly on course to lose a player who he would rather see stay and extend his contract at the club.

What's the latest Liverpool news?

Swapping Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner for Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai is proving to be a stroke of genius from Liverpool. The Reds look and are transformed in the middle of the park, potentially setting up yet another exciting season.

The midfield changes may not stop there, either, even if it is a decision against Klopp's wishes, regarding Thiago Alcantara. According to 90Min, the former Borussia Dortmund boss wants to extend the Spaniard's current deal, which is set to expire next summer. The Anfield chiefs reportedly have other ideas, however, and could, therefore, offload Thiago for a transfer fee in January, or for free next summer.

The news comes as little shock when considering that the former Bayern Munich star is yet to make a single appearance this season due to injury, combined with the fact that he is approaching his mid-30s. Given Liverpool's new-look midfield, too, it could be argued that there is no longer an urgent need for Thiago, despite his experience and quality in abundance.

Should Liverpool sell Thiago Alcantara?

The Reds are at the start of a new era, particularly in the middle of the park, and can ill-afford the consistent injury struggles that Thiago suffers. That said, when fit, it could be argued that the Spaniard is still one of the best players in the squad - something that Klopp's praise certainly suggests.

The Liverpool boss previously said, via 90Min: “You don’t have five million players like this on the planet – only a few who see things earlier than anyone else and have the technical ability to not only see it but get the ball there as well.

“He is a world-class player. He can be pretty dangerous with and without the ball so, from our point of view, there is really nothing to moan about. Football is outstanding, but his counter-pressing was mad. That makes the full package. I couldn’t respect it more.”

With that said, it could now come down to just how much of a say that Klopp has on the future of his players. The German reportedly wants to extend Thiago's contract, but if those in charge at Anfield opt out of doing just that, then it could left out of the manager's hands. As the months go on, and January arrives, it will certainly be one to keep an eye on.