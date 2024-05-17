Highlights Jurgen Klopp, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are all set to depart Liverpool this summer.

Thiago and Matip have struggled with injuries during their time with the Reds, but both players have made a big impact when available.

And one departing Liverpool star may now make a shock decision to join another top flight side.

It's officially farewell season at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp the biggest exit of the lot in between Joel Matip's and Thiago Alcantara's departures as free agents this summer, and we could see a shock move emerge in the coming months.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds' final game of the Premier League season is certainly set to be an emotional one up against Wolverhampton Wanderers, no matter the result. The day will be focused on Klopp's final goodbye at Anfield after an incredible nine-year tenure in which he won every major trophy on offer. That said, away from Klopp, Thiago and Matip will also be leaving, perhaps thinking about what might have been had the pair stayed fit throughout their stays.

Whilst Klopp is likely to take a break from football, however, Thiago is far from done. At 33 years old, the Spaniard has one final move left in him as he looks to put an end to his injury troubles away from Anfield this summer. And that could even result in a shock move.

According to Lu Martin on Spanish show Carrusel Deportivo, Thiago has offers from within the Premier League, as well as La Liga club Girona. The journalist said: “Thiago Alcantara does not renew with Liverpool. Girona is a possibility, but I think they have an offer from Betis to return to Spain and he has offers to continue in England.”

It would be quite the shock if Thiago took his reported £200k-a-week salary elsewhere in the Premier League after his time at Liverpool and there's no doubt it would be quite the blow for the Reds if they had to come against a player of his calibre finally in full flight.

Injuries controlled "world-class" Thiago's Liverpool career

Not a single person at Anfield would have ever doubted Thiago's talent. The former Bayern Munich midfielder is as elegant as they come when fit, but there lies the issue. Thiago rarely managed to maintain his availability for long enough periods to really make an impact on Klopp's Liverpool side, with this season highlighting that more than ever. The Spaniard, with one game left this season, has made just one appearance in a frustrating end to his time at the club.

Klopp is one of those at Liverpool who have been left wondering what might have been when it comes to Thiago, saying in his final press conference: "Thiago, world-class player. In a different world I would love to see the career without injuries, he can do things I didn't think was possible. In control of everything but the body didn't play its part. I told them both thank you. Whoever is leaving are all brilliant."

Now set to move on, the midfielder will hopefully avoid injury issues at his next club, which could even be in the Premier League.