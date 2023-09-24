Liverpool could be set to lose one of their most world-renowned players during the January transfer window, according to a fresh update regarding his future at the club.

Will Liverpool sign players in January?

The Reds needed a very productive summer window after last season's shortcomings, and overall, they got a sufficient amount of business done. Granted, it was only midfielders who came in, but they look revitalised in that area of the pitch, and are flooded with talent in defence and attack.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have seamlessly fitted into the starting lineup, with the latter playing in a deeper role than at Brighton, while Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo may only improve with more minutes in their legs.

Once January rolls around, the option will be there for Liverpool to make more signings, with a centre-back one position that could potentially be targeted by Jurgen Klopp, especially if the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are injured at that point, with Sporting's Goncalo Inacio one player who has been linked with a move to Merseyside.

On the flip side, there is always a chance that current Reds players could head out of the Anfield exit door at that point, should other clubs show an interest in them. A fresh claim suggests that one big-name individual could possibly move on once the winter window opens.

Which Liverpool player could leave in January?

According to a new update from Football Insider, Liverpool could entertain offers for Thiago Alcantara in January, should the right bid come along:

"Liverpool would be willing to accept a “big” offer for Thiago Alcantara in January, sources have told Football Insider. Thiago is on high wages at Anfield and the club could be tempted to sell if there is a suitably high offer in the winter window.

"The 32-year-old has entered the final year of his contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Football Insider revealed (23 September), that Liverpool have opened talks with Thiago over an extension to his current deal.

"The parties are in discussions over the midfielder’s contract but talks are not at an advanced stage with the club waiting to see if there is an improvement in Thagio’s availability and appearance record before making him an offer."

This is arguably a surprise twist that has come from nowhere, considering recent reports have suggested that Thiago is in talks to sign an extension at Liverpool prior to his contract expiring at the end of this season.

At 32 years of age, the Spaniard's best days may well be behind him, especially as injuries continue to hold him back, but retaining his services for another couple of years certainly wouldn't be a bad thing for the Reds, considering the quality he has and the vast experience he possesses at the top level, not to mention once being described as "world-class" by Gary Neville.

That being said, should a huge offer come Liverpool's way for Thiago in January, potentially from Saudi Arabia, it is surely something they would have to consider accepting, allowing them more funds to rebuild the squad, and now having a plethora of midfield options even with the veteran maestro sidelined.