Liverpool have now set their sights on a "sensational" full-back, having already made contact with his agent, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Liverpool's plans in January

One of the Reds' main priorities this winter will be to tie down Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to new contracts, given that all three of their deals are set to expire at the end of the season.

However, Arne Slot may also look to bring in some reinforcements in January, with Fulham's Antonee Robinson viewed as an ideal replacement for Andy Robertson, amid the left-back's struggle to find his best form so far this season.

Given that Alexander-Arnold could leave in the summer, with La Liga's Real Madrid becoming increasingly confident about completing a deal, the manager may also have to strengthen on the right side.

Liverpool are said to have registered their interest in signing Chelsea's Malo Gusto as the doubt over Alexander-Arnold's future continues, but the 21-year-old is not the only option they have in mind.

BILD reporter Falk has now revealed that Bayer Leverkusen winger Jeremie Frimpong is of interest to Slot, given his versatility in being able to play in a number of positions, including on the wing and at full-back.

Falk said: “True: That Jeremie Frimpong is on the shortlist at Liverpool. He’s a very special player. He can play many positions and that makes him so interesting for Liverpool. There are no concrete talks yet at the moment, but he’s in their sights."

Falk also revealed that Frimpong has a €40m (£33m) release clause included in his contract, which the Reds will seemingly need to pay to get a deal over the line. Liverpool are said to have already spoken with the winger's agent, going as far as inviting him to Anfield earlier in the campaign, although they are not yet at the stage of negotiating the conditions of a deal.

Given that Alexander-Arnold is well-known for his attacking exploits, it may make sense to replace him with another attack-minded full-back, should he move to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign. Throughout his career so far, Frimpong has been utilised at both right-back and right wing, showcasing his attacking talent this season by chipping in with two goals and four assists in 14 Bundesliga outings.

Guardian columnist Dominik Diamond was particularly impressed with the Dutchman during the Netherlands' friendly against Canada back in the summer.

As such, although Liverpool fans will not want Alexander-Arnold to leave under any circumstances, Frimpong could be a fantastic replacement.