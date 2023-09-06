Liverpool have come out of the blocks with a vengeance this season after struggling to impress last time out, with Jurgen Klopp's squad desperate to restore intensity and success to the club.

The Premier League giants have asserted their authority over the lion's share of rivals in domineering fashion since the German manager took the reins, with a wealth of silverware - including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup - snapped up.

But after falling flat last term, finishing fifth and going trophyless, the Reds have made the requisite summer changes for success once more, and while the term's in its fledging phase, three wins and a draw (against Chelsea, again) have created a sturdy foundation to build from.

Who did Liverpool sign this summer?

It was a summer characterised by midfield upheaval, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving in June after their contracts expired before Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's heads were turned by the lucrative Saudi Arabian transfer raid.

With Fabio Carvalho also leaving on loan, replacements were important, but the calibre of the additions was imperative, and it certainly appears to have been a successful summer so far.

Creative midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were signed before the unlikely move for Wataru Endo was made to replace Fabinho - after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea - and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch was snapped up on deadline day to complete the rebuild.

However, there could be a significant move on the cards in future transfer windows with Kylian Mbappe's name the centre of attention once more.

Are Liverpool interested in Kylian Mbappe?

A window exclusively made up of midfield transfers, the discourse surrounding Mohamed Salah's future remains, with Al-Ittihad looking to make an exorbitant £200m offer for the Egyptian forward.

Salah's Proposed Wage at Al-Ittihad Figure Per year £127.4m Per week £2.45m Per day £350k Per hour £14.6k Per minute £243.30

Figures sourced via talkSPORT

In the wake of this, L'Equipe report this week that Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe is on the Reds' radar once again, with his contract set for expiry at the end of the campaign.

The prominent outlet claim that the 24-year-old France star is tempted by a move to Anfield, though the complications that would arise from swooping for the £1.2m-a-week World Cup winner are daunting.

Such a financial commitment may be out of the question for Liverpool, who instead could turn to options already at their disposal. A certain Ben Doak is one name that could benefit from a lack of forward acquisitions in the future.

How good is Ben Doak?

The thought of Mbappe plying his trade on Merseyside, wreaking havoc on Premier League defences and rivalling Manchester City's Erling Haaland as the eminent offensive force on English soil is tantalising to say the least.

But Liverpool would have to shatter their wage bill, their structure, to make room for the phenomenon. Because of this, Klopp might be inclined to provide rising star Doak with greater responsibility this season as he nurtures the young Scotsman to the fore.

Doak, aged just 17, has been riding the crest of a wave in the maiden phase of his career after impressing at Celtic and earning a move to Liverpool for a compensation fee of around £600k.

Hailed as a "special" talent by Klopp, the teenager has made six senior appearances for the Anfield side having posted 11 goals and eight assists from 22 outings for the youth sides.

A genuine "prodigy" - as has been said by Liverpool reporter Keifer MacDonald - the young Scot impresses with his barrelling gait, maintaining a low centre of gravity and weaving through the lines with his blistering pace and diminutive stature.

The three-cap Scotland U21 international has all the innate qualities to soar to the very highest level, remarked by his agent Jackie McNamara as a 'Scottish Wayne Rooney' for his style and stature.

A very pacy player with impressive physicality, to say that Doak will reach the same heights as Mbappe would receive ridicule from many, and while Mbappe - who has scored 217 goals and provided 98 assists from just 263 displays for PSG, by the way - has a transcendent ability to leave defenders in anguish, there's no reason why he can't develop into a starring member of Klopp's Liverpool team.

With Liverpool anticipating Salah's departure at some point, even if they rebuff the relentless advances of Al-Ittihad, Mbappe would be the dream replacement, but that might just have be accepted as somewhat unrealistic.

With Doak waiting in the wings, Liverpool have a youth star ready for a prominent role, and as he grows into his skin he could leave the Kop roaring his name in adulation for years to come.