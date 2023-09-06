Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury is not as severe as initially feared.

The defender limped off during the 3-0 win against Aston Villa.

Alexander-Arnold's versatile role is crucial in Jurgen Klopp's new system.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing a spell on the sidelines, but a reliable journalist has confirmed that his injury is not as bad as first feared in a promising update for supporters.

What's the latest injury news on Trent Alexander-Arnold?

During the 3-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, the right-back was forced off the pitch after 71 minutes with a suspected hamstring injury and was replaced by Jarell Quansah.

In his post-match interview after the game, Jurgen Klopp delivered an immediate update on his vice-captain’s fitness. He said: “I don’t know exactly. I asked him, he said it’s [his] hamstring. ‘Not too serious’ is his opinion, but we obviously have to wait for the scans and then we will know more.”

The England international had initially been named as part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for his side's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and friendly vs Scotland, but with the 24-year-old having since withdrawn from duty with the Three Lions, fans will have been concerned that their academy graduate had sustained a serious problem.

How long is Alexander-Arnold out for?

Taking to X on Monday, however, The Athletic’s James Pearce revealed that Alexander-Arnold is only set to be out of action for a fortnight, and whilst he might not make next weekend’s game vs Wolves, the prognosis is a "big relief" from initial fears of serious damage:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be sidelined for around 2 weeks. Scan today showed damage to his hamstring is only minor. Big relief. A doubt for Wolves away after the break - but he’s a quick healer.”

How many goals has Alexander-Arnold scored for Liverpool?

During his 277 senior appearances for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has posted 89 goal contributions (73 assists and 16 goals), form which has previously seen him dubbed “mind-blowing” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and that’s certainly the impact he has under Klopp, hence why it’ll be a huge boost to have him back.

Sponsored by Under Armour, the defender has recorded a total of 18 shot-creating actions so far this season, which is tied with Dominik Szoboszlai for the most in the squad, as well as whipping 16 crosses into the box which is the second-highest behind Andy Robertson, via FBRef, highlighting his desire to provide for his peers in the final third.

The West Derby-born talent, who pockets £180k-per-week, has also helped the club to secure seven pieces of silverware since his promotion to the first team fold, including the Premier League and Champions League trophies, so he knows exactly what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level with his extraordinary winning mentality.

Finally, Alexander-Arnold has the ability to operate slightly higher up in both central and on the right side of the midfield alongside his usual role as a full-back so he provides the boss with excellent versatility, and there’s no doubt that having him in the starting line-up only increases the team’s chances of gaining a positive result.