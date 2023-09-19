Liverpool have made a breakthrough in discussions with one of their first-team players, and a fresh report has revealed when a new contract agreement is likely to be reached.

How have Liverpool started the season?

In the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a strong start to the campaign, finding themselves third in the table having so far secured four wins and one draw from their opening five games, taking 13 points from a possible 15.

Whilst the summer transfer window is now closed until January, Mohamed Salah continues to be heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, in particular Al-Ittihad, but if the following update is to be believed, he’s not the only regular feature being targeted next summer.

At Anfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a hugely positive beginning to the new term and now has a much more important role to play having been named vice-captain by Klopp, but with his contract set to expire in two years, his future could be deemed uncertain.

Back in June, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Reds had internally discussed offering the right-back fresh terms but wanted to wait until all of their summer business had been completed, and that being said, the 24-year-old appears to have been brought back into the conversation behind the scenes on Merseyside.

Is Alexander-Arnold signing a new contract at Liverpool?

According to 90min, Liverpool are “looking to finalise terms” with Alexander-Arnold over a new long-term contract and are "close" to getting it done after a breakthrough in talks.

La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid both hold an “active interest” in the full-back, but it’s stated that he’s set to ignore attention and commit his future to the club until 2027, which will see his wage increase to £250k-per-week.

Talks between the two parties are “progressing well” and chiefs are “confident” that their star will have put pen to paper in time for Christmas - and importantly ahead of the January transfer window.

In other news, Kostas Tsimikas is also expected to sign on the dotted line and extend his stay alongside his teammate.

How many goals has Alexander-Arnold scored for Liverpool?

During his 277 senior appearances for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has posted 89 contributions (73 assists and 16 goals), form which has seen him dubbed “mind-blowing” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and it would be a huge boost if was to sign a new contract.

The England international has also recorded a total of 16 crosses so far over the current campaign which is the squad's second-highest tally behind Andrew Robertson, via FBRef, showing his desire to use his pace to burst down the flank and whip balls into the box for his teammates in the final third to attack.

Furthermore, Klopp’s academy graduate has helped the club to secure seven trophies since getting promoted to the first team, including the likes of the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Supercup, and that number is surely only set to increase should Alexander-Arnold remain in the building for many more seasons to come.