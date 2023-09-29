Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has recently entered talks regarding a new long-term contract, and a reliable journalist has now revealed the time frame in which it’s likely to be signed.

How old is Alexander-Arnold and how many matches has he played?

Alexander-Arnold is now 24 years of age and has been at the club ever since his childhood days having graduated from the academy in 2016 to become a regular feature of the first-team, where he’s so far made a total of 277 senior appearances to date.

The England international has recently been rewarded for his service by being named vice-captain by Jurgen Klopp, and his leadership qualities alongside his high standard of performances have seen him attracting interest from high-profile clubs overseas.

According to 90min, Barcelona and Real Madrid are admirers of the right-back, and it’s this outside attention that has forced FSG into taking the necessary steps to secure his long-term future on Merseyside which is exactly what they have done.

Football Insider have claimed that the two parties have reached an agreement in principle for their homegrown talent to extend his stay in the Premier League, and a club correspondent has now delivered an update as to when supporters could see the deal getting finalised.

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold signing a new contract at Liverpool?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing, Liverpool reporter Neil Jones confirmed that Liverpool are aiming to announce Alexander-Arnold's new contract by the end of December. He said:

“I would expect Liverpool to get Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation sorted by the end of the year. He is into the final two years of his current deal, and there is absolutely no doubting his importance to Liverpool’s long-term plans.

"He is already the creative fulcrum of the side, and his promotion to vice-captain in the summer tells you everything you need to know about his standing off the pitch. He’s one of the club’s key players, and one who has huge significance given he’s come through the academy.

“I don’t expect any hiccups in negotiations. Alexander-Arnold wants to stay and Liverpool want to keep him. There will be a lot of clubs hoping something goes wrong, but I don’t see it. Trent’s future lies at Anfield.”

How many assists does Alexander-Arnold have?

During his 277 senior appearances for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has posted 89 goal contributions (73 assists and 16 goals), showing how much he loves using his pace to burst down the flank, dribble past his marker and create chances for himself and his teammates in the final third.

The PLG client, who already earns £180k-per-week, has carried that impressive form into this season as he’s so far whipped a total of 16 crosses into the opposition’s box, which is the third-highest total throughout the squad, behind Andrew Robertson who is top on 38 and Dominik Szoboszlai in second on 17, via FBRef.

Klopp’s “genius”, as hailed by Jones himself, has also played a huge part in the club’s success over the years having helped to secure seven trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League, so Alexander-Arnold signing an improved deal would be nothing less than he deserves.