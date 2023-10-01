Liverpool have a number of influential players whose contracts are up soon, but one hero could be set to sign a new deal, according to a new update.

Which Liverpool players are out of contract soon?

The Reds were cruelly beaten 2-1 away to Tottenham on Saturday evening, having battled with nine men for so long at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joel Matip's last-gasp own goal inflicted a first Premier League defeat of the season on Jurgen Klopp's side, on a night when everything seemed to go against them.

Liverpool showed that they are title challengers, however, matching their highly-rated opponents on their own turf for large periods, despite having fewer players on the pitch.

Klopp has assembled a fantastic squad in recent months, bringing in several new faces and getting rid of ageing individuals, and they look a far more formidable team than they did last season.

There are some key players whose contracts are gradually running out, however, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago and Mohamed Salah all seeing their deals expiring by the time the summer of 2025 arrives, among others.

Which Liverpool player may have agreed new deal?

According to an update from Football Insider, Alexander-Arnold has agreed a new deal in principle - one that will keep him at Liverpool for the foreseeable future:

"Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle over a new contract with Trent Alexander-Arnold worth more than £55million, sources have told Football Insider. The new package will see Alexander-Arnold earning more than £200,000 per-week plus bonuses and is expected to be signed off soon.

"On 29 September, Football Insider revealed that the Reds have been putting the finishing touches on a new deal for the 24-year-old after securing an “agreement in principle” a week previous. Liverpool have made significant progress on a new long-term deal for the defender, whose current agreement expires in 2025.

"Clubs chiefs have been working alongside the player’s camp and are now completing the final elements of the deal, which is expected to be signed and announced soon."

This is fantastic news for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, especially Klopp, with the report saying that a new deal for Alexander-Arnold was a priority for the manager, and the full-back is someone who will hopefully still be producing brilliance in the Reds shirt in 10 years' time.

The 24-year-old has had a magnificent career already, becoming one of the world's most talented and influential full-backs, leading to former Barcelona and Brazil icon Dani Alves to describe him as "world-class". His tally of 73 assists from right-back speaks volumes about his creativity.

Alexander-Arnold is now Liverpool's vice-captain, and will surely take over the armband from skipper Van Dijk when he eventually moves on - the former is eight years younger than the latter - so that could be a clear reason for him wanting to stay put for as long as possible.

A boyhood Reds supporter, it wouldn't make sense for the Englishman to go anywhere else, especially at this point in his career, and it looks as if it is a matter of time until a deal is announced.