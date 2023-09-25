Plenty of Liverpool contract news has dominated the headlines of late, and it looks as though one Reds hero could be set to extend his stay, following a new update.

Which Liverpool players will sign new deals?

Jurgen Klopp is at the beginning of an exciting new era at Anfield, following a summer that saw him almost completely rebuild his midfield. Drastic changes were needed after a massively underwhelming 2022/23 - one that saw the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson struggling greatly in the middle of the park.

In total, four new midfielders came in, including Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. While new signings at Liverpool were paramount, there are also indispensable members of the squad who have been at the club for years, and who will continue to be huge players for years to come.

Recently, plenty of talk has surrounded the future of Mohamed Salah, amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia, while Thiago and Joel Matip's futures have also been topics of discussion, ahead of their contracts expiring next summer.

Who is close to signing a new Liverpool deal?

Another player who could sign a new contract is Trent Alexander-Arnold, and according to Football Insider, he is now closing in on an agreement, seeing himself as a key part of the rebuild currently going on at Liverpool:

"Trent Alexander-Arnold is desperate to be part of the ‘reloaded’ Liverpool side and is close to signing a new contract, sources have told Football Insider. Alexander-Arnold has no plans to leave Anfield and there is a willingness among all parties to agree a deal.

"The 24-year-old has just under two years remaining on his contract with the Reds and the club are keen to end any speculation surrounding his future."

The report added:

"Top clubs across England and Europe would love to prise the full-back away from Anfield, but a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Alexander-Arnold is fully committed to Liverpool. The England international has recently been made vice-captain at Liverpool following the exits of James Milner and Jordan Henderson and is keen to be part of a new look side that can get back into the Champions League next season."

Retaining Alexander-Arnold's services has to be near the top of Klopp's list of priorities at the moment, with the 24-year-old an exceptional footballer whose vision and fight are such a major part of this Liverpool team. He already has 73 assists, coming in a total of 277 appearances.

Having been made the club's new vice-captain in the summer, it would be a huge surprise if he wants to move anywhere else, and he may well be a future permanent captain in waiting. The fact that he is a boyhood Reds fan also increases the chance of him staying put.

At just 24, there is still so much to come from Alexander-Arnold, who has been described as "world-class" by legendary former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves, and a new deal could feel as important as any new signing that comes in over the next 12 months or so.