Liverpool are believed to be "confident" about sealing a huge triple piece of business in the coming months, according to an exciting new update.

Liverpool contract news

The Reds have been hit hard by the news that Jurgen Klopp is leaving as manager at the end of the season, with the German one of the most influential figures in the club's history.

His decision will no doubt have come as a shock to the players, too, who only found out at a similar time to the fans, and it may have some individuals thinking about their own futures at Anfield now.

In terms of the current contract situation at Liverpool, Joel Matip and Thiago are two high-profile figures whose current deals expire this summer, and it feels increasingly likely that both will leave at the end of the season. They are both 32 years of age and injury-prone, so offering them an extension on big wages feels like a big risk.

In the summer of 2025, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will all be out of contract, too, so there is understandable concern that none of them have penned extensions yet, considering they are three of the most important players at the club.

Liverpool receive huge triple boost

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah could all sign new deals at Liverpool, with the club "confident" about all three extending their stay.

"Liverpool are hopeful of tying Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold down on new deals, sources have told Football Insider. The superstar trio’s contracts are all set to expire in 2025, but there is no panic among the Liverpool hierarchy regarding them penning new terms.

"A well-placed source told Football Insider that the club is 'confident' they will keep hold of the stars – all of whom have been pivotal to their success in recent seasons. It is believed that if the club show the right ambition in their post-Jurgen Klopp plans, the players will be convinced to extend their stays at Anfield."

The importance of these three individuals signing new deals at Liverpool cannot be overstated, with the Reds needing to keep hold of key men once Klopp has gone. An exodus would be a potentially huge issue, bringing an end to a glorious period at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has to be treated as the main priority to tie down, due to him still only being 25 years of age, and he surely only sees his future lying at his boyhood club. Meanwhile, Van Dijk is only new to the captaincy and must feel he has some years still left in him at the top.

Salah arguably feels like the most likely of the three to leave this summer, especially if an eye-watering offer comes along from the Saudi Pro League, but he might still want to break many more records with Liverpool, not wanting to drop down a level in standard while still at his peak.