A Liverpool player who "can do everything" is now reportedly expected to be out injured for a sustained period, joining Trent Alexander-Arnold on the sidelines.

The Reds couldn't be asking for a better season currently, with Arne Slot enjoying a stunning first year in charge that is threatening to become legendary in the coming months. On Thursday evening, Liverpool reached the final of the EFL Cup, beating Tottenham 4-0 at Anfield, keeping their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive, unlikely though it may be.

On the injury front, the Reds have enjoyed better fortunes this season, having been ravaged by fitness issues in Jurgen Klopp's final year in charge, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the major absentee currently. He is currently battling a thigh problem picked up in the 2-0 victory away to Bournemouth last weekend.

Liverpool's vice-captain is hoping to be fit for the crucial trip to Everton in the Premier League next Wednesday, as the leaders look to pull nine points clear of Arsenal in the table. Now, a new injury update regarding another player has emerged, though.

Liverpool youngster out injured for "weeks"

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend, Slot confirmed that Tyler Morton is out injured for at least "four weeks" with a shoulder injury: "Tyler is out with an injury for a while, so that means he was maybe our sixth midfielder and James is taking that position now. Am I allowed to say? It’s his shoulder. Four weeks or longer."

While the £12,000-a-week Morton may not be a vital player for Liverpool in league action, not having him available is still a blow given the Reds' busy schedule in so many competitions.

For starters, the 22-year-old would likely have started at Plymouth this weekend, with Slot likely to ring the changes and give youngsters and fringe players an opportunity to shine.

Morton was linked with loan moves away from Liverpool in the January transfer window, but ended up remaining at Anfield, and it's easy to see why their was so much interest, with Liam Rosenior once lauding him during a temporary stint at Hull City.

"Some of his play, honestly. He can do everything as a midfield player. When we were recruiting in the summer, he fits completely into the way we want to play."

Morton will hopefully be back for the business end of the season, during which time he may be called upon, in what could be the final few months of his Liverpool career.

The Englishman must surely be considering a permanent move away from the Reds at the end of the campaign, in order to be a regular elsewhere, in a move that may well suit all parties.