Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is about to be the subject of a massive new world record bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, and a fresh report has revealed Reds fans now have very real reason to be worried.

What's happening with Mo Salah and Saudi Arabia?

Since arriving on Merseyside from AS Roma back in 2017, Salah has made a total of 308 appearances, but despite still having another two years to run on his contract, he’s attracted significant interest over the summer transfer window from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The Reds have already rejected a £100m+ verbal proposal from Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for their right-winger, but reports soon after revealed that his admirers were preparing an improved £200m offer, a sum which would surely be enough to test the resolve of FSG and Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking after Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa, however, Dominik Szoboszlai was asked to deliver his verdict on the future of his 31-year-old teammate, to which he responded:

“It is football, everyone is talking. We are really happy that he has stayed. We are of course speaking between each other but he wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us. We are really happy. We need people in the team like him."

How much are Al-Ittihad going to bid?

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre reported on Monday evening that Al-Ittihad “want to make another offer” for Salah before the end of their window, which closes at 10pm UK time on Thursday. Senior figures there want to give themselves “one more try” at securing their target.

Since then, a report from The i Paper has gone one step further, revealing the Saudi Pro League outfit are "preparing to launch a world-record £215m bid". Most worryingly, they claim the Reds sensation wants to at least hear them out and that the offer coming to Liverpool is one "nobody can flat out refuse without at least considering what can be done when reinvesting such funds".

How many goals has Mo Salah scored for Liverpool?

During his six years at Liverpool, Salah has continued to be an integral member of the starting line-up and has played a huge part in the club’s success so it would be a disastrous blow to lose him, therefore, Klopp needs to do everything he can to keep hold of his veteran beyond Thursday.

The Nagrig native, who pockets £350k-per-week, has posted a remarkable 268 contributions (187 goals and 81 assists) in 308 appearances, showing how prolific he is, but even when the ball doesn’t hit the back of the net, he always poses a constant threat to a visiting team's defence.

Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed attacker ranks in the 99th percentile for most touches in the opposition’s penalty area and he’s recorded 13 shots so far this season which is more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, highlighting what a standout performer he still is at Anfield.

Salah, who has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, has also previously been named the club’s Player of the Year, displaying how much his individual efforts are appreciated by his peers and supporters, so Klopp will be hoping that he remains committed to the project and FSG are not tempted by the financials.