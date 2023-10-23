Liverpool have been linked with a stunning move for world-renowned superstar Victor Osimhen, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding their pursuit of him.

Liverpool transfer news: Victor Osimhen

The Reds have one of the most exciting groups of attacking players in their history currently, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo all fantastic options for Jurgen Klopp.

Despite this, an eye-catching Liverpool transfer rumour has emerged in recent days, with Napoli striker Osimhen linked with a move to Anfield. Reports have even suggested that a deal is in place with the player's agents, with the Nigerian wanting to move away from the reigning Serie A champions.

The 24-year-old is arguably one of the leading attacking players in world football at the moment, so him being seen as a potential Liverpool target is clearly exciting for supporters.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Osimhen, but a key update has now emerged over his possible move to the Reds in the approaching months.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Osimhen?

Speaking on YouTube, Romano provided a key update on the Osimhen to Liverpool situation, admitting that a move is still a long way from coming to fruition:

"Some media is reporting that Victor Osimhen already agreed contract terms with Liverpool. Guys from what I’m told, Victor Osimhen hasn’t agreed anything with any club – not even with Napoli.

"There’s no agreement on the contract extension. Napoli made a really important proposal to Osimhen, in terms of contract, very important salary, the biggest in Napoli history is on the table for Osimhen. But he has not decided and he has not agreed anything with any club.

"So Osimhen will take his time. Reports of an agreement with Liverpool are not true. For sure, Liverpool and many other clubs are keeping an eye on the situation of many strikers. But at the moment for Osimhen, nothing is agreed and nothing is decided."

It is a shame to hear that Liverpool's chances of signing Osimhen aren't as strong as certain rumours have claimed, but it does still look as though his future at Napoli is up in the air.

In truth, the Reds aren't in a position where they desperately need to make attacking signings, with the aforementioned options at Klopp's disposal so strong, but if the opportunity arises to snap up the Nigeria international, it is a transfer that they should continue pursuing.

Victor Osimhen's top teams Appearances Goals Napoli 111 65 Lille 38 18 Nigeria 27 20

Osimhen's statistics last season for Napoli were devastating, with 26 goals scored en route to Napoli winning their first Serie A title since back in 1990, and he has also been lauded as a "phenomenal" footballer by Walter Mazzarri.

Granted, Liverpool have great central attacking options in Nunez, Jota and Gakpo, but Osimhen is still likely superior to all three, and could make Klopp's men an even greater force. Because of the choices available at Anfield, though, it would be a surprise if the Napoli ace ended up there any time in the near future.