Liverpool have been credited with an interest in a club record signing and could reportedly even start applying pressure to the player's agents.

In the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a fantastic start to the new campaign having won five, drawn two and lost just one of their opening eight fixtures, meaning that they find themselves fourth in the top-flight table, just three points off first place.

The Reds have 16 squad members on international duty representing their nations, including the likes of Mohamed Salah with Egypt, Dominik Szoboszlai with Hungary and Virgil Van Dijk with the Netherlands, and this break in domestic action will allow FSG chiefs to start assessing their transfer options ahead of next year.

The owners could apparently turn their attention towards Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen, who was recently the subject of a scandal which saw his agent, Roberto Calenda, threatening to take legal action after Rudi Garcia’s side posted a video on their social media channels mocking him for missing a penalty.

Should he depart, Nigeria’s international won’t be short of potential suitors having established himself as the Serie A team’s best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Napoli statistics), and it would appear that the 24-year-old has admirers on Merseyside.

According to Naples' Radio Kiss Kiss director Valder De Maggio, who delivered a transfer update on Victor Osimhen (as quoted by Napoli Magazine and Sport Witness), Liverpool are seriously weighing up a swoop for the talisman, but he won't come cheap because should he sign a new deal, it's likely to include a £130m release clause (90min).

He said: “There is strong, strong interest in Liverpool for Victor Osimhen. Then it will have to be seen whether the Reds will put pressure on Osimhen’s agent not to renew or not.”

How many goals has Victor Osimhen scored?

Since the start of his career, Osimhen has posted a remarkable 128 contributions, 103 goals and 25 assists, in 201 appearances (Transfermarkt - Osimhen statistics), with this extremely prolific form in the final third having seen him dubbed a “goal-scoring machine” by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Lagos native has also recorded a total of 30 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Napoli statistics), highlighting his desire to find the back of the net, even if the end product isn’t always there.

The attacker is even a versatile operator having been deployed in all positions across the frontline, including out wide on both the left and right flanks and as a second striker alongside leading the line, which will be yet another attractive attribute to Klopp.

Osimhen knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having won three individual top goalscorer awards during his time on the professional scene, not to mention he was named the Serie A’s Best Young Player in 2022, so it really would be a massive move if was to put pen to paper at Liverpool.