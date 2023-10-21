Liverpool are believed to have an "agreement in place" with a "phenomenal" world-renowned superstar over a move to Anfield, according to a new update.

Liverpool midfield transfers

For the first time in what feels like a while, the Reds actually did a significant amount of business during the summer transfer window, with the midfield undergoing huge surgery.

Last season, there were problems in the middle of the park everywhere you looked, whether it be struggling pair Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the starting lineup most weeks, or injury-prone figures such as Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain simply not being available enough.

Liverpool made Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer, with the 24-year-old arriving from Brighton, before the brilliant Dominik Szoboszlai was acquired from RB Leipzig. Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were also brought in from VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich respectively, completing a good summer, even though there were still calls for a regular defensive midfielder to join, too.

Attention could now turn to the Reds improving their defence and attack moving forward, and one exciting new report suggests that that is the case.

Victor Osimhen to Liverpool

According to a fresh transfer update from Sport Witness, Victor Osimhen to Liverpool is a transfer that could come to fruition, with Italian journalist Valter De Maggio claiming that there are "agreements" between the player's side and the Reds:

"The parties had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then Calenda and Osimhen went back on their word. What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool.

"There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached. Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli. I hope Laurentiis will be able to keep Victor Osimhen at least until June, but we can’t be sure."

Osimhen joining Liverpool would be incredibly exciting, considering the Nigerian has been one of the best strikers in the world in the past 18 months or so, inspiring Napoli to a first Serie A title since 1990.

Victor Osimhen's key achievements Year Serie A winner 2022/23 Serie A Golden Boot winner 2022/23 Africa Cup of Nations qualification top scorer 2021/22 Under-17 World Cup winner 2015

The 24-year-old was sensational leading the line for the Italian giants, linking to devastating effect with winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Osimhen's statistics highlight how good he was, with 26 goals coming his way in just 30 league starts. Not only that, but he has also found the net 20 times in 27 caps for Nigeria, showing that he is a force at both club and international level.

There is an argument to say that Liverpool don't need the Napoli superstar at the moment, considering Klopp already has five superb attacking options at his disposal, but if the opportunity is there to sign a player of his stature, they would be mad not to bring him in.

Osimhen has been hailed as "phenomental" by Walter Mazzarri in the past, and at 24 years of age, there is still so much more to come from him in the coming years.