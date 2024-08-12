Liverpool are interested in completing the signing of a "special" Champions League winner this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Liverpool transfer news

Reds supporters have understandably grown a little frustrated at the lack of transfer activity at Anfield this summer, with no new players coming in to date. Granted, Arne Slot has inherited a formidable squad from Jurgen Klopp, but that's not to say that fresh faces aren't also required.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has emerged as the main target currently, with Liverpool seemingly pushing hard to get a deal over the line for Spain's Euro 2024 winner. For now, the La Liga club are holding firm, but the hope is that things change, allowing the Merseysiders to complete a significant signing in the middle of the park.

Away from Zubimendi-related news, the Reds are also believed to be interested in snapping up Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Marmadashvili, who could be viewed as Alisson's natural successor between the sticks. The former is keen on a move to Liverpool, but he could be loaned out initially, in order to remain first-choice somewhere.

Elsewhere, highly-rated young Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is thought to be on Slot's radar, despite only moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window. He looks like a player with huge potential, so the idea of Liverpool acquiring his signature is mouthwatering.

Liverpool keen on signing "special" Real Madrid star

Now, according to reports in Spain, Liverpool remain interested in signing Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo this summer, having been linked with him in the past.

The report states that if the Reds get a sniff of the Brazilian wanting to depart the Spanish capital or being put up for sale then they will be there to try and snap him up, but will face competition from Manchester City.

It goes without saying that Rodrygo would be a spectacular signing for Liverpool, considering he is arguably one of the leading wide attacking players in world football at the moment.

The Brazil international often plays second fiddle to Vinicius Junior at Madrid, who earns more headlines, but he is a superb footballer in his own right, scoring 15 goals in La Liga and the Champions League combined last season, clinching glory in both competitions in the process. Meanwhile, the £206,000-a-week winger has been lauded by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

"He is a special striker, he can play in all positions. He is fast, smart and effective one on one. The learning is over. He is a Real Madrid player for all purposes."

While Liverpool feel well-stocked in attack currently, the chance to sign Rodrygo should never be ignored, and he could even be seen as the eventual heir to Mohamed Salah on the right-hand side of the attack. At just 23, there is so much more to come, too.