Despite a quiet transfer window so far, Liverpool are reportedly "well informed" about a potential deal to sign an in-demand midfielder ahead of the likes of Leicester City this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are yet to welcome a single incoming to truly get the Arne Slot era off to a flying start, with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes perhaps waiting for the Dutchman to assess his squad in pre-season. Liverpool, of course, remain without the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk following their Euro 2024 exploits, further delaying Slot's chance to plan his best side.

That said, Alexander-Arnold's absence has not stopped the rumours from flowing. Reports in Spain have recently gone as far to say that the right-back has already agreed a deal to sign for Real Madrid upon the expiry of his current Liverpool contract next summer. Losing Alexander-Arnold would undoubtedly be a major blow and the Reds risk the saga dominating the headlines unless they welcome some incomings.

On that front, and with the transfer window slamming shut in just over a month, things could yet pick up at Anfield. According to Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are "well informed" about a potential deal to sign Matt O'Riley from Celtic this summer in a move worth over £25m.

It's quite the race for the Dane's signature, given Leicester City's alleged interest on top of those around Europe, and it now seems as though Liverpool could surprisingly emerge as a suitor for O'Riley's signature.

"Phenomenal" O'Riley would star next to Mac Allister

The sheer thought of O'Riley combining with Mac Allister at the heart of Liverpool's midfielder is a mouth-watering enough prospect to get behind. The Dane dominated in Scotland last season to earn such interest and looks increasingly likely to seal a move away from Celtic, despite their efforts to keep hold of their star man.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Matt O'Riley Alexis Mac Allister Starts 37 31 Goals 18 5 Assists 13 5

Celtic boss and former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers certainly won't be keen on the idea of losing O'Riley, having said via Stv News last season: “He has been absolutely phenomenal really in his consistency. I think if we lacked anything as a team, it was probably that.

“But from an individual perspective his goal return…I think someone said he had scored his first goal (of last season) in January of last year. So to look at his numbers now, it’s huge testament to himself because the work he puts in, the focus he puts in every single day at training to improve and be better, that’s clearly been rewarded by his team-mates and everyone else. It’s very well deserved.”