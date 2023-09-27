Liverpool have been handed a boost in the race to sign a new striker, but a fresh report has revealed that they aren't the only club who are looking to bring him to the Premier League.

How have Liverpool started the season?

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made an excellent start to the new campaign having won five and drawn one of their opening six games, meaning that they find themselves second in the top-flight table having taken 16 points from a possible 18, as per the division’s official website.

The Merseyside outfit have no doubt been boosted by the four new summer arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but the team’s improved performance levels hasn’t stopped club chiefs from assessing their options ahead of the upcoming transfer window in 2024.

Back in January of this year, Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko was the subject of an enquiry from FSG, who asked to be kept informed on his situation alongside Chelsea, Newcastle, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Whilst a deal for Germany’s youth international failed to materialise at the time, the Reds now appear to have been given the perfect opportunity to take a second bite of the cherry and secure the services of his 18-year-old target.

Are Liverpool signing Youssoufa Moukoko?

According to German outlet BILD (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool and Chelsea "have been encouraged" by learning the news that Borussia Dortmund are "open to selling" Moukoko in January.

The Bundesliga outfit are willing to sanction the sale of their prized asset at the start of the new year should an offer be put on the table that they are satisfied with, but it's worth noting that he's also attracting interest from La Liga side Real Madrid.

The Reds and the Blues once again being name-checked though suggests that their admiration could be ever so slightly stronger, so this may be one to watch as we approach 2024.

How many goals has Youssoufa Moukoko scored?

Since the start of his career, Moukoko has racked up a remarkable 190 contributions (155 goals and 35 assists) in just 167 appearances across all age levels which has seen him dubbed a goal scoring “machine” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so it would be a massive coup if he was ever to join Liverpool in the future.

Sponsored by Nike, the left-footed centre-forward also has the ability to operate in three different positions, including as a second striker and out wide on the right-wing alongside his usual role when leading the line through the middle, so his versatility is another quality that would make him a useful player for the boss to have at his disposal.

In addition, Moukoko, who pockets £49k-per-week, shares the same agent, Wasserman, as both Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give the board a small advantage over their competitors should they decide to pursue a deal for the extremely prolific attacker in January.