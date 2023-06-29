Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and will undoubtedly hope to sign the Italy international this summer if an apt opportunity arises.

What's the latest on Nicolo Barella?

According to The Times' Paul Joyce, Barella is indeed a player Klopp 'admires' and Liverpool will continue to monitor his situation attentively following claims of interest from Calciomercato earlier this month.

However, the 26-year-old is not believed to be desperate for a departure from Milano at present, and valued at a reported £69m and with three years remaining on his current deal, it won't be an easy deal to ease over the line.

But with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departing Anfield this month, there are few maestros on the major stage more suited to a career under Klopp's wing than Barella.

What would Nicolo Barella bring to Liverpool?

The Athletic's ever-reliable David Ornstein recently confirmed that the Reds are "exploring a transfer deal" for Red Bull Leipzig playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai, though a move is complicated by the Hungarian's €70m (£61m) release clause, which ostensibly expires this week.

As Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League last season for the first time in seven seasons with a fifth-placed Premier League finish, with much criticism on the efficacy and robustness of the midfield, it seems that technical director Jorg Schmadtke is making the right moves to take the club back towards prominence.

And if an incredible, albeit unlikely midfield partnership in Szoboszlai and Barella could be crafted this summer, the Anfield side's verve and vigour would be back with an almighty bang.

Barella has been hailed as a "genius" by sport editor Mike Pielluci for his remarkable feats in the centre of the park, having scored nine goals and provided ten assists from 52 matches as I Nerazzurri clinched the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana this season, also falling to treble winner Manchester City in a close Champions League final.

As per FBref, the midfield general ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 12% for shot-creating actions, the top 19% for progressive passes and the top 11% for progressive carries per 90.

That would meld well with Leipzig's creative force's skill set, with the £153k-per-week Barella complementing a dynamic No. 10 with his driving approach.

Comparatively, Szoboszlai ranks among the top 15% of attacking midfielders for assists, the top 8% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for passes attempted, the top 3% for progressive passes, the top 11% for blocks and the top 13% for clearances per 90.

With Barella's prowess in weaving through the thirds both as a ball-carrying vessel and a ball-playing master, Liverpool would unearth a diamond capable of catalysing the intensity and confidence of Klopp's team.

But with an all-encompassing force in Szoboszlai proving his worth as a creative gem while not negating his defensive duties - evidenced by his FBref metrics - it could be a devastating partnership rivalling any in world football.