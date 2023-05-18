Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has personally requested to bring Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Nicolo Barella?

The Italian international completed a permanent move to the San Siro Stadium in 2020 following a successful loan spell the season before, as per Transfermarkt, and he’s since gone on to make a total of 182 appearances for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Despite his contract still having another three years remaining, the 26-year-old has been the Serie A outfit’s overall third-best-performing player this season with a WhoScored match rating of 6.94, and this impressive form has seemingly caught the eye of those at Anfield.

Calciomercato have reported that the Merseysiders have a stand-out interest in the highly-rated talent and are, as it stands, the only club name-checked to be following him, with Klopp claimed to be in love with his target.

Are Liverpool signing Barella?

Now, according to InterLive.it (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are “keeping an eye” on Barella as a result of Klopp “constantly” talking about him behind the scenes, and it’s stated that the boss has personally asked FSG “for an effort” to get a deal over the line during the upcoming window.

The Reds submitting an official offer worth €80m (£69m) for the midfielder is a “possibility”, and whilst Milan hope to “do their best” to retain his services, they know it would be “hard to resist” a sizable bid from this calibre of club.

Liverpool have confirmed that James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all be leaving as free agents at the end of the season, so several central reinforcements will be needed, and having been hailed “unbelievable” by one podcaster from Anfield Talk, Barella could be the perfect candidate to put pen to paper.

The Champions League participant has 12 goal contributions (seven assists and five goals) to his name in 32 Serie A appearances this season, with this impressive run of form having seen him receive four Player of the Match awards.

As per FBRef, Inter’s talisman has also recorded 116 shot-creating actions since the start of the term which is the second-highest throughout the whole of his squad, showing that he’s always looking to produce chances for his fellow teammates even if he isn’t on the scoresheet himself.

Finally, Barella knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having got his hands on six trophies since bursting onto the professional scene, so he would match the winning mentality and fighting spirit of the current squad that are already in the northwest.