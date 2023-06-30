Liverpool are still interested in completing the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Is Barella linked with Liverpool?

The 26-year-old enjoyed a superb 2022/23 season for Inter, arguably standing out as their most influential player at times, and helping them go all the way to the Champions League final, which they eventually lost narrowly to Manchester City.

Barella cemented his reputation as one of the best players in Serie A with a tally of six goals and assists apiece in the division, proving to be a creative force in the middle of the park.

Given the £154,000-a-week midfielder's reputation, it is no surprise to see him being linked with a move away from his current club this summer, and Liverpool appear to be one of the front-runners to acquire his signature.

The Reds are continuing to search for midfield reinforcements to join Alexis Mac Allister in arriving at Anfield, and rumours of them snapping up Barella are refusing to go away even despite the likely addition of Dominik Szoboszlai.

What's the latest on Barella to Liverpool?

According to journalist Rudy Galetti on Twitter, Barella is also still a genuine target for Liverpool before the 2023/24 Premier League season gets underway:

"Barella remains a target for Liverpool to strengthen the midfield. LFC are internally evaluating if made a concrete move (bid!) for Nicolo in the next days. Inter - to date - consider the player non-transferable."

This is another encouraging update when it comes to Liverpool's pursuit of Barella, with the Italy Euro 2020 winner and one-time Serie A champion someone who could be a wonderful signing for the Merseysiders.

He ticks so many different boxes when it comes to what Jurgen Klopp is after this summer, possessing more end product than any current Reds midfielders, as 12 goal contributions in the league last season prove.

Barella is so much more than just a creative force, however, possessing lots of intelligence on and off the ball, not to mention a great work ethic - one that saw him average 1.4 tackles per game in Serie A last term.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has described the Inter star as a "fantastic" player and the idea of him slotting into the Reds' midfield alongside Mac Allister and possibly Szoboszlai is mouthwatering, suddenly giving them the legs and creativity that was so sorely lacking for vast chunks of last season.