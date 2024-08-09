With Liverpool's search for a midfielder heating up, they've also reportedly turned their attention towards finding a replacement for Joel Matip and now appreciate a player Crystal Palace have eyed to fill the potential void left by Marc Guehi.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have finally burst into life in the summer transfer window, stealing the spotlight with their pursuit of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. The central midfielder would complete Liverpool's rebuild in the middle of the park which initially began last summer with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

Whilst those at Anfield are yet to agree a deal for the Euro 2024 winner, talks are reportedly ongoing and Liverpool are confident that a deal is there to be done this month. It's not just the middle of the park that they're looking to strengthen, however.

Following Matip's exit at the end of his contract earlier this summer, Arne Slot has been left with a defensive void to fill. Whilst he still has Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah to call on, injury concerns within that group means that the Dutchman could still do with an added option. And that's where a Bundesliga star could come in.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool now appreciate Maxence Lacroix and could yet turn towards the Wolfsburg defender this summer. The Reds aren't the only side eyeing a move, however.

Recent reports have claimed that Crystal Palace see Lacroix as an option to replace Marc Guehi amid interest from Newcastle United in the England defender. Alas, any fears that the Eagles could swoop in and land a deal should be eased by rumours that they've just rejected a second bid for their star defender, negating the need for Lacroix at this time to give Liverpool a simpler task should they want to take advantage.

"Talented" Lacroix can fill Matip void

Earning a reported £58k-a-week, Lacroix's prime should be approaching at 24 years old, making now the best time to complete a big move away from Wolfsburg and to the Premier League. Without the pressure of hitting the ground running as a starter at Liverpool, thanks to competition from Van Dijk, Konate and Quansah, Lacroix would be an ideal replacement for Matip.

League stats per 90 23/24 (via FBref) Maxence Lacroix Joel Matip Progressive Carries 0.19 0.92 Progressive Passes 3.02 3.91 Tackles Won 1.11 0.69 Ball Recoveries 4.81 6.67 Minutes 2,362 781

Whilst Lacroix would struggle to replicate Matip's ball-carrying ability, he managed to maintain an impressive number of progressive passes to highlight just how he could cut through an opposition press using a different tactic.

The Frenchman has earned plenty of praise during his time in the Bundesliga, including from former Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels, who said via the league's official website: “He arrived here from France and I was amazed at how well he adapted to the level here. He’s a very talented boy.”

Now, it's Liverpool who may benefit from that talent by signing a player they reportedly appreciate before the end of the summer transfer window at the end of the month.