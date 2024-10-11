Looking ahead to the future and perhaps replacing Virgil van Dijk in the long-term, Liverpool are reportedly battling Atletico Madrid to sign a La Liga defender who won Olympic gold in the summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool's focus has been on renewing certain contracts in recent weeks, with fresh terms agreed with Jarell Quansah and a new contract for Ibrahima Konate also reportedly on the cards. The same can't be said for the three big names, however. Those, of course, being Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who could deal the Reds a major blow by departing as free agents next summer.

After putting pen to paper on a new deal, Quansah told Liverpool's official website: “I couldn’t be happier at this minute. I think the way the new manager has come in, his coaching style has definitely been a massive part of that and I think it is the best club in the world for me to develop at and become a better player.

“I think the players around me, who I’m looking to work hard off and listen to, I think they’re the best in the position at the minute. So, like I said, there is probably no better place I could be.”

With the defender's long-term future sealed, the Reds have now seemingly turned their attention towards handing him a centre-back partner in the years to come. According to reports in Spain, Michael Edwards is now battling Atletico Madrid to sign Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia in 2025, with the Spanish club reportedly valuing their 20-year-old at just €30m (£25m) amid financial concerns.

Mosquera, now an Olympic gold medalist after winning with Spain in Paris 2024, has played every minute for Valencia so far this season and the only way seems up from here.

Mosquera could become Van Dijk heir

Whilst he doesn't have the experience to step straight into Van Dijk's role, especially if it is to be as early as next summer, Mosquera may well be the heir to the Dutchman's throne that the Reds so desperately need for years to come. Standing out in an otherwise poor Valencia side sitting inside La Liga's relegation zone, Mosquera would be easing his side's financial woes whilst making his biggest move yet if he swapped Spain for Liverpool.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Cristhian Mosquera Virgil van Dijk Starts 33 36 Progressive Carries 14 32 Progressive Passes 77 200 Ball Recoveries 147 160

The numbers show that Mosquera still has a long way to go if he wants to match Van Dijk's outrageous passing range, but they also highlight just how talented the young defender already is off the ball. Almost matching Van Dijk for ball recoveries, if Mosquera can now step into a side that play on the front foot, then that passing ability should come over time to create a complete player.

When 2025 arrives, Liverpool would certainly be wise to make their move for the Valencia star.