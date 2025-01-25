Still looking to commence their January business, Liverpool are now reportedly battling against former manager Jurgen Klopp to sign a future star who is attracting plenty of interest.

Liverpool transfer news

Having opted not to splash the cash in the summer transfer window upon Arne Slot's arrival, some may have expected the Reds to hand the Dutchman one or two reinforcements this month, but so far that has not been the case. Top of the Premier League and top of the Champions League - and both very convincingly so - those at Anfield have so far decided that Slot's squad good enough as it is.

Instead, Liverpool have been forced to think about potential departures this month. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are still yet to put pen to paper on new deals and that has only sparked exit rumours, particularly in the case of Alexander-Arnold. With Real Madrid's interest no secret these days, the right-back has seen his name linked to the Bernabeu since the beginning of the month.

That's not to say no rumours over potential incomings have arrived, however. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool are now battling Klopp to sign Ryan One from Sheffield United. The 18-year-old has impressed for the Blades and earned interest from Anfield, Brighton & Hove Albion and Red Bull clubs RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg as a result.

Whether the Reds make their move as early as this month remains to be seen, but seeing Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes square off against Klopp in the transfer market would certainly be an interesting scenario a year on from when the German announced he would leave at the end of the last campaign. That said, One could be a player to watch in the final days of the winter window.

"Powerful" One is a rising star

At just 18 years old, One is already making an impact for Sheffield United's senior side under Chris Wilder, scoring once in two starts and 10 appearances in the Championship. As things stand, the only way is up for the young forward who may yet have the biggest decision of his career so far to make in the coming weeks or months.

The striker role is certainly one that is up for grabs at Liverpool, even for a player as young as One. With Darwin Nunez yet to convince, Diogo Jota proving unreliable thanks to his injury record and Luis Diaz merely a square peg in a round hole, any forward who is good enough should be considered ready enough to lead the line at Anfield.

One has unsurprisingly found himself at the centre of praise in recent months, including from Scottish football experts Scotball, who described the young Scotland forward as "powerful" at the start of the month.

A player to watch, One could find himself playing Premier League football with or without Sheffield United by the time that next season arrives.