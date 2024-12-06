Liverpool have now shot to the front of the queue to sign a new attacker for Arne Slot in 2025, it has been claimed.

Questions over Liverpool's attack

It has been a perfect start to life at Liverpool for Arne Slot, with his side seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and having lost just once across all competitions in 2024/25.

That form has been spearheaded by Mohamed Salah, who provided two goals and an assist to help them secure a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United in their most recent outing. Out of contract this summer as things stand, the 32-year-old is currently top of the Premier League goalscoring charts ahead of Erling Haaland, while only Bukayo Saka has more than his eight assists.

However, the season has been less fruitful for Liverpool's other forwards. Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa have both spent much of it sidelined through injury, while only Luis Diaz has scored more than twice for Slot's side this season when you take away Salah's contributions.

Liverpool's attackers in the Premier League 2024-25 Player Appearances Goals Assists % of goals involved in Mohamed Salah 14 13 8 72% Luis Diaz 14 5 2 24% Diogo Jota 7 2 2 14% Cody Gakpo 14 2 1 10% Darwin Nunez 11 2 1 10% Federico Chiesa 1 0 0 0

With Jota and Chiesa both injury-prone, and Darwin Nunez doing little to impress into his third season at Anfield, Liverpool could be required to add yet more firepower to their ranks next summer, especially if Mo Salah departs the club for nothing.

Now, they have been tipped to secure a former Premier League winner for free.

Liverpool linked with Leroy Sane move

That comes as reports in Spain claim that Liverpool are now best placed to sign Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane next summer.

The German forward's current £320k a week deal in Bavaria expires at the end of the season, and he is yet to agree a new one at the Allianz Arena, with a recent report claiming that the German will have to give up as much as €4m euros per year to remain in Germany.

Related Ignored by Klopp: £32m Liverpool flop is now outscoring Salah in 2024 Klopp sold a star at the beginning of his Liverpool era, and now that very flop is outscoring Mohamed Salah in 2024.

That has led to clubs beginning to circle for his signature next summer, and the report claims that Liverpool "are the best placed to sign him as a free agent" should a deal not be agreed, despite previous reported interest from fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Though Sane has struggled with injuries throughout his career, he is a world-beater on his day, with teammate Jamal Musiala dubbing him "one of the best wingers in the world" in 2023.

However, he would likely need to drop his salary if a move to Merseyside was to become a reality, with his current wages in Germany putting him second to only Salah in Liverpool's top earners.

With Chiesa and Jota both already in the mercurial but rarely fit category, Sane's arrival seems unlikely unless one of those depart in the summer, but if he could sustain fitness, he could provide another dimension to Slot's attack.