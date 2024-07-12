A lot is going on at Liverpool, though it might not really feel like it. International escapades have dominated football discourse over recent weeks, while the Anfield side have been inactive on the transfer market as Arne Slot works on his squad and identifies where to make improvements.

Sporting director Richard Hughes has been engaged in daily conversation with the Dutchman, formerly of Feyenoord, and fresh faces will arrive this summer. It's a matter of when, not if.

Still, a lot is going on, with midfielder Thiago Alcantara recently returning to the headlines after announcing his retirement from the professional game; his final term at Liverpool was wrecked by injuries, limiting him to just five minutes of action, and the 33-year-old is not going to pen a deal elsewhere.

Given that his on-pitch role was negligible last year, replacing the illustrious Spaniard is not a pressing concern for Slot and Co - last summer's sweeping midfield changes sorted that out. But, his Reds contract has still expired, taking his £200k-per-week salary with him. A shrewd replacement has been identified.

Liverpool lining up astute deal

As per Calcio Mercato, Adrien Rabiot's future is going to be wrapped up swiftly now that France have been knocked out of Euro 2024.

The midfielder's contract with Juventus expired last month, and while the Old Lady are hopeful to tie him down to fresh terms, a host of top European outfits are also sniffing around.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are among the contenders, but Liverpool are also named as the sole Premier League club and could now make their move.

Why Liverpool should sign Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot, 29, has enjoyed a trophy-laden career across two outfits in Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, but after 212 appearances in Turin, could try his hand in the Premier League.

A multi-functional midfielder, a perfunctory glance might see the conclusion reached that Liverpool do not need to sign such a player, but if FSG opt against signing a new No. 6 this summer, Wataru Endo will continue to play an important role for the Anfield side and Alexis Mac Allister will be required to perform from a deep-lying placement with regularity.

Rabiot, moreover, would offer an invaluable sense of depth and dynamism for a side that has stepped back into the Champions League after spending last year languishing in the Europa League. Slot will need experience and Rabiot would bring such in hordes.

Adrien Rabiot: Euro 2024 Stats Statistics # Matches played 5 Matches started 5 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass completion 92% Key passes per game 2.0 Tackles per game 1.8 Ball recoveries per game 4.0 Dribbles per game 1.0 Duels won per game 4.2 Stats via Sofascore

France weren't exactly great at the Euros this summer, playing with a pragmatic sheen that left observers puzzled. Such riches, such talent. Still, they narrowly lost to imperious Spain and Rabiot performed admirably throughout, showcasing the kind of all-encompassing skillset that Liverpool would benefit from.

His ability to maintain a sharp pass success rate while ushering play forwards, creating, influencing, bears testament to Rabiot's overarching technical acumen. He's been hailed in the past as a "monster" by football writer Robin Bairner, but for all his imposing physicality, his athletic robustness, Rabiot is actually a pretty wonderful technician.

That's the perfect Thiago replacement, right there.

Why Rabiot could step into Thiago's boots

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the scorching summer of 2020, completing a £20m transfer and bringing one of the most distinguished passing games in Europe to Jurgen Klopp's door.

When fit, Thiago has blessed Liverpool with some of the finest football seen in its rich history, but sustained spells have been few and far between - the two times Champions League winner failed to start more than 20 Premier League games in a single season across his four campaigns as a Red.

What a player though. Pundit Michael Owen once marvelled over the retired midfielder's "staggering" quality and indeed he made such an impact on the fluency and fizz of Klopp's Liverpool team.

As per FBref, Thiago ranked among the top 2% of Premier League midfielders during the 2022/23 season for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 11% for successful take-ons and the top 10% for tackles per 90.

Successful take-ons mark the rate of defenders beaten when the ball is being carried by the player in question, directly dribbling past them.

Rabiot might not be cut from the same silky cloth but he does boast an immense passing game that holds control, creativity culture in equal regard. Former Juventus star, David Trezuguet, even went as far as to label him an "extraordinary player" for such prowess.

His metrics in Germany over the past month underscore the point of comparison, ranking among the top 10% of midfielders at Euro 2024 for shot-creating actions and the top 11% for successful take-ons per 90.

Juventus' stop-start season under Massimiliano Allegri last year precluded Rabiot from finding his finest football, no doubt, but he still maintained a steady level of performance, notably proving his high levels of energy by averaging 4.8 ball recoveries and 5.7 successful duels per game.

Liverpool, let's not forget, have one of the most talented squads in Europe, and Slot will fight feverishly to get his system up and running smoothly, with the finest poise and the greatest efficiency.

Rabiot could be the experienced head perfectly suited to strengthen the side and ensure that silverware can be fought for across multiple fronts.