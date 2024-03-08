It's a fairly open secret that FSG want to facilitate Michael Edwards' Liverpool return in the coming months, with one final set of talks reportedly ongoing in the Reds' last attempt to lure their former sporting director back to Anfield. If Edwards does return, meanwhile, reports suggest that he could work alongside a current Premier League technical director.

Liverpool's next sporting director

Unlike his previous role, Edwards would reportedly have greater control at Liverpool this time around, taking up the responsibility of crafting the next Anfield era after Jurgen Klopp's departure. So far, however, he had rejected FSG's attempts to bring him back to Merseyside in frustrating negotiations for the American owners, who have been pushing to land his signature in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Reds' search for a new manager is also underway, with Xabi Alonso's place at the top of their list also a fairly open secret as things stand. According to previous reports, Liverpool have offered Alonso a three-year deal and now face the anxious wait for his answer amid interest from Bayern Munich as well as Anfield.

On the plus side, it appears the Reds are closing in on an agreement with both Edwards and Bournemouth's Richard Hughes, according to David Ornstein reporting on Friday evening.

"Michael Edwards close to agreeing senior role with FSG, including oversight of Liverpool football ops. If he accepts, Richard Hughes set to join LFC as sporting director. Not done but talks advancing + resolution expected early next week".

Richard Hughes' most expensive Bournemouth signings

Reds fans already know all about Edwards, but what about Hughes? Well, at Bournemouth since 2014, he has overseen the Cherries' successful venture into the Premier League to become a household name in England's top flight.

Called a "strong candidate" by Fabrizio Romano, his best move could yet go down as appointing Andoni Iraola after parting ways with Gary O'Neil in a surprise decision at the time. Iraola has since enjoyed an impressive spell, and has the south coast side sitting comfortably in mid-table.

Richard Hughes' signings Joined from Year Cost (via Transfermark) Jefferson Lerma Levante 2018 €31m (£26m) Tyler Adams Leeds United 2023 €27m ((£23m) Hamad Traore Sassuolo 2023 €26m (£22m) Luis Sinisterra Leeds United 2024 €22m (£19m) Alex Scott Bristol City 2023 €23m (£20m)

After a decade at the Vitality Stadium, Hughes looks ready for a big move with Liverpool emerging as an option. It would be a major step up, there's no doubt about that, but one that Hughes has proved he is ready for, particularly in the last year or so.

When the summer arrives, FSG will hope to have both Edwards and Hughes at the helm as they restructure the club in a new era at Anfield.