After officially unveiling Arne Slot months after his initial appointment, Liverpool are now reportedly closing in on securing his first summer signing in the form of a potential future star.

Liverpool transfer news

Speaking this week for the first time since his Anfield arrival, Slot told the club's official media channels about how he felt coming into the Liverpool role: "I would say energised because of the holiday I had.

"Excited, really looking forward to the new challenge which is ahead of me. We are, of course, looking at the training ground, which is fantastic, so there are a lot of things to look forward to. The team is coming back in a few weeks and yeah, [I am] looking forward to a new start after a nice period I had at Feyenoord."

Slot also confirmed that he'll be working together with new sporting director Richard Hughes when it comes to transfers this summer, saying: “I can say recruitment has been part of my time in the last weeks. Me and Richard Hughes are calling each other almost every day, we are going to work together when it comes to transfers."

With that said, among those discussed may have been a future star, as per reports. According to Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are closing in on signing Alvin Ayman from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Liverpool academy got a taste of what the 16-year-old defender is capable of last season when Wolves secured a 4-2 victory and he showed off his versatility in a defensive midfield role.

Now, it looks set to be the Reds who benefit from that versatility, as they offer Ayman a similar path to the one that the likes of Trey Nyoni and James McConnell followed at times throughout last season.

"Versatile" Ayman can follow Nyoni path

Nyoni, also just 16 years old, joined Liverpool from Leicester City last summer and has been a revelation in their academy since, before even going on to make a first-team appearance in an FA Cup win over Southampton. It's a pathway that Ayman can now follow if his move to the Reds goes through this summer.

Liverpool's move, which could cost them £1.5m in compensation according to The Secret Scout, represents the extent of their planning for the future. The focus is never just on those who will instantly steal the headlines, but also those who will have a part to play in the future. Described as "versatile" by Nathan Judah, Ayman certainly seems to have the potential to play such a part.

The teenager is also likely to be the first signing of the Slot era in what could prove to be significant one day as the Reds enter a new era at Anfield. In search of replicating Jurgen Klopp's success and more, the Dutchman, working alongside Hughes and Michael Edwards, is seemingly set to start his tenure by welcoming one for the future, who he will hope to eventually see make a similar impact to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones.