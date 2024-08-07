Liverpool's first summer transfer window under Arne Slot looks set to finally burst into life, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Reds are now "exploring" a deal to hijack a Manchester United target.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool enjoyed their American tour, beating rivals Manchester United and Arsenal along the way, and have now returned from their travels and seemingly got straight to work on the transfer front. Reports have recently emerged linking those at Anfield to the likes of Giorgi Mamardashvili, in what would be quite the way to replace Alisson Becker in the long-term, as well as more links once again to Anthony Gordon.

The Newcastle United winger has been the subject of Liverpool interest throughout the summer window, though it remains to be seen whether he will get the chance to join his boyhood club before deadline day at the end of the month.

It should come as little surprise that Liverpool have waited until after their pre-season tour to step things up on the transfer front. The tour allowed Slot to assess his new squad and come to the conclusion that a new defensive midfielder is what he needs, according to David Ornstein. It was quite the mystery just who that midfielder would be, but an update has since revealed just who may be on their way.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are now "exploring" a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer. The midfielder reportedly has a €60m (£52m) release clause in his Real Sociedad contract and talks will now take place between the clubs and regarding personal terms for the Spaniard.

They're not the only Premier League to have shown an interest, however. According to earlier reports, Manchester United tabled an offer worth £50.8m for Zubimendi and saw the 25-year-old as an ideal replacement for the ageing Casemiro. The Red Devils could now see their move hijacked by Liverpool, who have the chance to take revenge on those at Old Trafford after missing out on Leny Yoro courtesy of United earlier in the window.

What's more, Arsenal were also linked with a move for the Euro 2024 winner to create quite the race for his signature this summer - one that Liverpool could now impressively win.

"Incredible" Zubimendi is better than Endo

At 31 years old, Wataru Endo was never going to be the long-term solution at the base of Liverpool's midfield that Zubimendi should become this summer. The Sociedad star would be an instant upgrade on the Japan international and would complete the Reds' midfield rebuild a year on from when it started with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Martin Zubimendi Wataru Endo Progressive Carries 34 10 Progressive Passes 152 101 Tackles Won 27 28 Ball Recoveries 169 108

Described as an "incredible talent" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Zubimendi's work on and off the ball is equally impressive. Whether it's his ball-winning ability or progressive passing, the Spaniard stands out as the option that Liverpool have so desperately lacked since the decline and subsequent departure of Fabinho.