Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for another midfield talent next summer as they look to solve their problem area once and for all under Arne Slot.

Liverpool seeking midfield additions

Liverpool made just one summer addition to their senior side in the transfer window, adding Federico Chiesa to their ranks in a £12m deal from Juventus late in the day. He joins an already brimming attacking corps at Anfield, which already boasts the evergreen Mohamed Salah as well as Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, as well as talented youngster Harvey Elliot.

But despite a strong start to the Premier League season - albeit one which stalled against Nottingham Forest - question marks remain over other areas of the pitch, namely in midfield.

After a very public pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, the Reds were burned on the transfer front once more as the EURO 2024 winner opted to remain in San Sebastian rather than make the move to Merseyside. It left Liverpool without an alternative option, and though Ryan Gravenberch has begun in fine form this season there are question marks over his long-term suitability for the role at the very highest level.

Further forward there are also questions, with Dominik Szoboszlai having failed to wow under Jurgen Klopp in his first season at Anfield, while Curtis Jones seems unable to put together a regular string of appearances without injury.

Now, they have been linked with a new option who could help take some of the creative pressures away from those already at Anfield.

Liverpool eyeing Dutch star

That is according to Christian Falk [Via Liverpool World], who claims that Liverpool are among the sides chasing a move for Netherlands ace Xavi Simons in the summer of 2025. Currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint Germain, the Dutchman played in midfield for his nation at EURO 2024, and has already had the seal of approval from skipper Virgil van Dijk.

“He is a very talented player who has so much to give," van Dijk said (via BBC Sport). "He can still be so much better than he is already but he has a good mentality, so I am not worried that won’t happen. I am confident in him."

During his first stint at RB Leipzig, he was singled out for praise by teammate Dani Olmo, who dubbed him a "complete" player.

“He’s a really complete player and for us, for our system, for how we play, our ideas, the coaches’ ideas, it is perfect for us. Now he’s in a really good mood, in a really good shape so this is very helpful.”

Having starred for Leipzig and the national team, Simon's ranks in the top 1% of stats across a massive 7 different categories when compared to other midfielders in Europe, including assists and progressive carries.

Xavi Simons vs midfielders (last 365 days) Stat per 90 mins Rank (percentile) Shots 2.67 99th Assists 0.28 99th Expected assists 0.31 99th Progressive carries 5 99th Progressive passes received 7.11 99th Shot creating actions 6.1 99th Expected goals and assists 0.53 99th Progressive passes 6.04 74th Touches in penalty area 3.57 97th

It had previously been reported that the talented youngster has already decided that his future will lie away from PSG next summer, a decision set to spark an almighty tussle for his signature when his current temporary £162k-p/w deal in Leipzig comes to an end.

And it is one that Liverpool are set to be a part of, if the report is to be believed, with another Dutchman potentially on his way to Anfield to join their growing core.