As Jurgen Klopp prepares to bid farewell after nine incredible years, Liverpool have turned their attention towards the future, with signing a La Liga gem potentially part of that this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Before anything, the Reds must welcome their replacement for Klopp in what looks almost certain to be Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. The Dutchman even failed to avoid admitting that a deal has been all but announced in a recent press conference.

Meanwhile, Michael Edwards has already seemingly started looking at players who could star under Slot, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Ousmane Diomande recently stealing the headlines.

The former has particularly impressed this season, playing a starring role for Leeds United as they seek a return to the Premier League. Should they fail to go up, the Reds will likely be left waiting to swoop in and provide their new manager with a major attacking boost. But that's not to say Summerville will be the only one potentially through the door.

According to AS (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro in a deal worth half of his release clause. The 20-year-old's current release clause reportedly sits at €60m (£52m), but Las Palmas are willing to accept an offer between €25m (£21m) and €30m (£26m) to sanction the departure of their young star this summer.

However, the Reds aren't the only club interested, with Inter, Real Betis and Villarreal also showing interest in signing Moleiro this summer. Given that those at Anfield were interested in the midfielder two years ago, now could finally be the time to land a long-term target.

"Enjoyable" Moleiro can realise potential at Liverpool

For the first time in nine years, Liverpool's squad will be auditioning somewhat this summer to gain a place in Slot's starting side. And that should open the door for fresh faces to make their mark.

Among those could yet be Moleiro; whilst the Spaniard has struggled for consistency at times in La Liga, an environment such as Anfield can quickly help transform a player, especially when alongside some of the very best.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Alberto Moleiro Curtis Jones Starts 17 14 Goals 2 1 Assists 3 1 Key passes 22 10 Ball recoveries 52 72

The numbers indicate that Moleiro would have no trouble in keeping up with players of Curtis Jones' calibre to compete for a place in Liverpool's midfield in a more advanced role under Slot.

Described as a player who is "enjoyable" to watch by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, all signs point towards Liverpool being an ideal destination for the midfielder, who can also play on either wing, to reach his peak. For half the price of his release clause too, it is a deal the Reds would be wise to go for.