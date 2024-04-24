A new era awaits Liverpool and so does the chance to make some statement signings as a result, which could see the Reds take full advantage to swoop in and secure a Premier League rival who is expected to be on the move this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Before anything, of course, Liverpool must find their replacement for Jurgen Klopp - something that is not proving to be an easy task. It looked as though Ruben Amorim was going to be the man to step into the dugout at Anfield before recent reports turned that rumour cold as West Ham United jumped in front. It originally looked like it could be Xabi Alonso too, before he announced his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season.

Now, Michael Edwards and Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention towards Arne Slot, with contact already made and positive talks held with the Feyenoord boss, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Whether it's Slot or another option who emerges in the coming months though, the best gift that Liverpool can give their new manager is a Premier League-proven star, which could see Bruno Guimaraes arrive.

According to Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Guimaraes, who is "expected to leave" Newcastle United this summer, with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona also interested in the Brazilian.

It remains to be seen just how much Newcastle will demand for their midfielder - he is thought to have a nine figure release clause - but it's certainly a deal that would step things up even further at the heart of Liverpool's midfield.

"Magnificant" Guimaraes can form unstoppable Mac Allister partnership

The thought of Liverpool signing Guimaraes immediately signals the idea of a midfield partnership between the Brazilian and Alexis Mac Allister in what would be a deadly South American duo at the heart of the Reds' midfield. The latter has enjoyed an excellent debut season at Anfield and would only get better next to a player of Guimaraes' calibre.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Bruno Guimaraes Alexis Mac Allister Goals 4 4 Assists 6 5 Progressive Carries 48 33 Progressive Passes 229 177 Key Passes 50 37

Eddie Howe will be keen to keep hold of his star man, there's no doubt about that, having been full of praise for Guimaraes in the early stages of his Newcastle career.

Howe said via Football365: “Yes, they love him and rightly so after today’s performance. He was magnificent in every discipline of the game. I think the biggest compliment I could give him is that on 95 minutes, with tired legs, for sure, for him – he’s getting used to the Premier League – but he’s managed to get himself in the box to score that header.”

Now, it is Liverpool who could benefit from that magnificence if they decide to push on and make their move to sign the Brazilian this summer.