It's all eyes on the future at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp's legendary tenure coming to an end and Liverpool reportedly setting their sights on a Championship record-breaker.

Liverpool transfer news

Before anything, of course, the Reds must name their next manager who will be tasked with completing the almost impossible job of replacing Klopp after nine years at the helm. The man set to be handed that task looks almost certain to be Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, with his arrival all but announced.

Ahead of Slot's arrival, Liverpool have already been linked with a number of players, from Crysencio Summerville all the way to an audacious move for Aurelien Tchouameni, as Michael Edwards looks to return with a bang. Away from those who would steal the headlines instantly though, the Reds could land a future star for Slot this summer.

Related Ward & Slot could now make Liverpool's "special" talent surpass Nunez This Anfield star could go from strength to strength during the new era at the club.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Chris Rigg alongside Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and Chelsea this summer.

The 16-year-old Sunderland midfielder stole the headlines earlier this season after becoming Sunderland's youngest-ever league goalscorer with his effort in a 5-0 demolition of Southampton and after becoming the youngest goalscorer in Carabao Cup history after scoring against Crewe Alexandra.

Still just 16 years old, Rigg may have quite the decision to make this summer with a number of top clubs looking to land what looks to be a future star.

"Wonderful" Rigg could thrive at Liverpool

If young players are looking at a big club to join and receive opportunities, then Liverpool are among those who should be up there as a solid option. The Reds have handed the likes of Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher ample opportunity this season, before watching on as all of them have returned the favour.

Quansah and Bradley have particularly impressed in their debut campaigns and represent the path that a player of Rigg's calibre could follow this summer. With Slot arriving too, positions in the Liverpool squad will be up for grabs, perhaps allowing even the young players to claim a permanent place.

Of course, however, Rigg should be in no major rush. Described as "wonderful" by former manager Tony Mowbray, the midfielder is yet to even reach 18 years old and the interest of Liverpool, Newcastle and others is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Quite the opposite, in fact.

The more minutes that the young midfielder gets at Sunderland, the more top clubs will come sniffing, including Liverpool. The Reds, starting a new era, could land a player to eventually play a leading role in a new chapter entirely under Slot.