It's all eyes on the future at Anfield at the moment, with a new manager and new era awaiting Liverpool when the summer arrives and Jurgen Klopp departs after nine years full of historic moments.

Liverpool transfer news

As things stand, it looks as though Ruben Amorim will be the man to take up the almost impossible task of replacing Klopp, having enjoyed great success at Sporting CP. The 39-year-old is on course for a league and cup double to potentially end his time in Portugal with a bang. The same is unlikely to be said for Klopp, who has seen his side go from quadruple hopefuls to league title desperation in a matter of weeks.

Recent results have laid bare just how difficult a transition it will be without the modern Anfield legend at the helm, but with Michael Edwards back calling the shots, Liverpool could be in for a busy summer to make that transition slightly smoother.

With that said, the headlines have already started coming the way of the Reds, with links to Ousmane Diomande and Alan Varela representing Amorim's Portugal connection. Away from Porto and Sporting, however, those at Anfield have also been linked with a La Liga gem.

According to Mundo Deportivo via The Boot Room, Liverpool are pushing to sign Mikayil Faye from Barcelona ahead of Manchester United this summer. The deal won't be a simple one to negotiate though, it must be said, given that the young centre-back is part of Barcelona's future plans. This means that the only way to help guarantee a move could be to trigger Faye's incredibly hefty reported release clause of €400m (£342m).

As promising as Faye is, Liverpool or anyone for that matter are unlikely to smash several records to sign a player who has yet to even make his Barcelona debut.

"Aggressive" Faye could be a long-term Konate partner

If Liverpool can find a way past the release clause, then they may have the perfect long-term partner for Ibrahima Konate in Faye. The 19-year-old undoubtedly has plenty of potential and his ability to play left-back as well as centre-back would certainly hand the Reds a much-needed boost in search of defensive depth.

Virgil van Dijk, now 32 years old, may not have much longer at the peak of his powers, which should see Liverpool turn to the transfer market for long-term replacements sooner rather than later. And that's where a player of Faye's calibre should come in, especially since Amorim operates with a back three system.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether Faye will leave Barcelona this summer with a promising future ahead. The defender has plenty of fans at the club too, including fellow defender Jules Kounde, who said via Barca Blaugranes: “I had the opportunity to get to know him a lot in the preseason and to see him a little recently as well. I think he has a lot of talent. He is very, very explosive, very dynamic, very aggressive, very good with the ball, he has a good left foot.

“He recently arrived in a new country with a new language and I think he is doing very well, I have heard him speak a little Spanish already. I see someone who wants to work and I think he has a bright future ahead.”