Liverpool may be looking for Mohamed Salah replacements soon, and a "sharp" winger has emerged as a potential target for them, according to a new transfer rumour.

Potential Salah replacements for Liverpool

Arne Slot's side won yet again in the Premier League on Sunday, sealing a priceless 3-2 victory away to bottom-of-the-table Southampton. It was far from a vintage performance by the visitors, but they once again got over the line, thanks mostly to a second-half brace from Salah.

Since the game, another concerning update has emerged regarding the 32-year-old Liverpool icon's future, with the winger admitting that the club are yet to start talks with him over a contract extension ahead of his current deal running out in the summer of 2025.

Should Salah leave, the Reds will find it incredibly difficult to find a tailor-made successor given the world-class level he has performed at for so many years, but Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo is seen as a leading contender to fill the potential void. The same applies to Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki, who is a huge talent.

However, they aren't the only right-sided attacking players being backed to join Liverpool, with Eintracht Frankfurt hero Omar Marmoush also mentioned. A new report does claim that the Merseysiders' interest in him has cooled, though.

Liverpool eyeing move for "sharp" winger

According to a new update from Football Insider, Liverpool are "keeping close tabs" on West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus, seeing him as a strong option to bring in.

The 24-year-old "has emerged near the top of the Reds' list of targets" should Salah move on to pastures new at the end of the current campaign.

The Ghanaian has caused the Reds problems in the past, scoring at Anfield against them in the Champions League during his time at Ajax, while West Ham teammate Aaron Cresswell has lauded his ability:

"I've just trained with him and you don't want to go anywhere near him. I'm up against him all the time and I'm like: 'Mo, go on over to the left!'

"He's a top, top talent and I think we haven't seen the best of him yet. I won't go near him in training because I know if I'm going to try to knock him off the ball I had better make sure he's not looking and doesn't see me coming. You just can't get near him. He's so strong, so quick, so sharp."

This sums up what a talented footballer Kudus is, and the fact that he has proven himself in the Premier League could appeal to the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Granted, he hasn't quite got going yet this season, only scoring twice in eight appearances for a struggling West Ham side, but it is easy to see why the Reds admire him given the pace, trickery and end product he possesses.