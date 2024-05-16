As Liverpool move closer and closer to bidding a final farewell to Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards has turned his attention to the future and potentially landing a fresh new face for Arne Slot.

Liverpool transfer news

It's the end of an era at Anfield, with a new manager set to enter Anfield for the first time in almost a decade. Reports indicate that it's almost certain to be Slot at this stage, with the Feyenoord boss tasked with filling quite the void in Merseyside and writing a new chapter full of even greater success. And the transfer window should help the Dutchman as he looks to make his mark.

With that said, the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Real Madrid's Rodrygo have already started to steal the headlines, as the Reds gear up for a potential summer to remember in which Edwards welcomes some statement signings. Reports also suggest that he's got one eye on the future, however.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Malick Junior Yalcouye alongside Gent, Ajax, Brentford, and PSV Eindhoven. The IFK Goteborg central midfielder already has first-team experience to his name at just 18 years old and could now earn a deserved move to one of Europe's top leagues in the coming months.

Given that Yalcouye only moved to Gothenburg in February, negotiating an exit may prove difficult, but a club of Liverpool's stature could tempt all parties into sealing a summer switch to hand Slot a future star

"Energetic" Yalcouye can follow Elliott path

If Slot picks up where Klopp has left off, then utilising young players will play a crucial part in any success that the Dutchman enjoys. In Klopp's final season, Anfield has seen the likes of Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley and Jayden Danns, among others, all receive opportunities in what could be a sign of things to come even as the German departs.

Now, Yalcouye could follow that path and the one set by Harvey Elliott, who has become a key figure at the heart of Liverpool's midfield. Positions may be up for grabs more than they have been for almost a decade too, given that there's a new manager to impress and new system to slot into in the coming months. And the Goteborg midfielder is certainly rated enough to earn a place, with Bence Bocsak describing the young Ivorian as "energetic".

Whilst the race may be busy for Yalcouye's signature, Liverpool's place in the Premier League and Champions League should leave them in good stead to land the teenager this summer.