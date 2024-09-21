Liverpool and Arne Slot are keeping tabs on a new defender ahead of a potential summer move, it has been revealed, with the Reds' backline in need of reinforcements.

Liverpool's defensive concerns

Though they have conceded just two goals in five games so far this season, there are longer-term concerns over the Liverpool defence. Of the Premier League winning back four, all of Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain, but the Scot and Van Dijk are now over 30 years old (33 in Van Dijk's case) and there are concerns over Alexander-Arnold's future amid interest from Real Madrid and an unclear contract stance.

A centre-back is on their shopping list as they look to rejuvenate their backline, but there are also concerns at left-back. Kostas Tsimikas has been a valuable understudy but is unlikely to be able to take the first-choice mantle from Robertson, meaning that a new left-back may be required.

With that in mind, the Reds are keeping tabs on one Premier League star, and will have a chance to see him up close and personal this weekend.

Liverpool join queue for Premier League defender

That comes as Liverpool have been named as one of the sides keeping a close eye on Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, who can also play higher up in midfield or as a wing-back. The defender has also been on the radar of Manchester United in recent months, but is just 12 months into his £30,000 a week "long term" contract at the Vitality Stadium, and is unlikely to be available on the cheap.

That has not stopped interest from mounting though, and Liverpool are the latest side reportedly keeping tabs on the Hungarian international, who shares a dressing room with Dominik Szoboszlai on international duty.

As per TEAMtalk, the Reds are "continuing to watch" the young defender as they plan for a future beyond their current options, and that his name "continues to come up again and again" in scouting reports compiled at Anfield.

Milos Kerkez vs Andy Robertson 23/24 Premier League Milos Kerkez Andy Robertson Appearances 28 23 Goals and assists 1 5 Shot creating actions per 90 1.46 5.16 Tackle % won 71.4% 60.5% Fouls committed per 90 1.14 0.48

It is added that given his age and relative experience, the defender is "a prime candidate", but that they will have to fight off several other clubs around Europe to secure him. Manchester United are named as the most obvious of those, and it is claimed that it would have set any interested party back "over £40 million" to secure his signature over the most recent transfer window, a fee which is unlikely to drop as he continues to impress in the Premier League.

Former teammate Mat Ryan revealed what Bournemouth should expect from their new defender when he made the move, hailing his "unique skill set" and backing him for success in the Premier League.

"He is aggressive, powerful and has so many qualities. A unique skill set. Bournemouth is going to get stronger because of him. Milos still has a great career ahead of him.”

Now, it appears that the Hungarian is living up to that prediction, and could be set to provoke a scrap for his signature next summer, one which Liverpool will be hoping to win.