With Michael Edwards looking to make a statement upon his return to Liverpool, the Reds have reportedly set their sights on signing a £60m star who has already shown Anfield exactly what he is capable of.

Liverpool transfer news

It could be a busy summer for Liverpool, who are transitioning from nine years under Jurgen Klopp into the Arne Slot era. The Dutchman arrives with major shoes to fill, but reports suggest that he'll be backed more than enough in the transfer market to get off to a flying start.

The likes of Yankuba Minteh, Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners have all been linked with summer switches, in moves that would see all three reunite with Slot, having played under the new Liverpool boss in the past. Ederson and Koopmeiners would be particularly interesting arrivals given that Liverpool only just revamped their midfield last summer. Seemingly in need of finishing touches, however, the Reds could raid Atalanta in the coming months.

It's not just the defensive aspect of their midfield that the Premier League giants are reportedly looking to bolster, though, with one particular star now being eyed by those in Merseyside. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Eberechi Eze, who has a £60m release clause and won't leave Crystal Palace for anything less this summer.

The attacking midfielder recently had his form vindicated by Gareth Southgate, who selected the Palace star in his final Euro 2024 England squad, whilst leaving the likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish behind.

Liverpool, of course, know all about Eze's quality after he scored the winning goal in Crystal Palace's shock 1-0 win at Anfield last season. The England international ended the afternoon with an impressive three key passes, 11 ground duels won and one big chance created alongside his goal, in what was an excellent display.

"Beautiful" Eze is perfect for Slot's 4-2-3-1 system

Whilst it would have been hard to find a clear role that would suit Eze's strength in Klopp's 4-3-3 system at Liverpool, Slot's 4-2-3-1 is ready-made for a player of such calibre. The attacking midfielder would sit in the centre of the forward quartet to pull the strings and unleash the best work of Mohamed Salah.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Eberechi Eze Mohamed Salah Goals 11 18 Assists 4 10 Key passes 54 66 Successful take-ons 69 27

Adding the flair that Liverpool arguably lack aside from Luis Diaz, Eze is someone whom the Reds should be doing everything to sign this summer in order to hand Slot the best possible start to life at Anfield.

England manager Southgate is among those to have handed Eze high praise as of late, saying via talkSPORT: “It was lovely to see Eze go in and play with that swagger that he has at Palace.

“He’s had a couple of camps with us now and it’s good to see him getting more and more integrated with the group and feeling more comfortable in the shirt. We saw that beautiful gliding run where he can take people out through the middle of the pitch with the power that he has.”