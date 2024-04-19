It's set to be a summer of change at Anfield, as Liverpool look to find their replacement for Jurgen Klopp and hand whoever may be in charge the perfect start to their tenure.

Liverpool transfer news

As things stand, it looks as though Ruben Amorim is on course to be the man who will be tasked with replacing Klopp at Liverpool following an incredibly successful period at Sporting CP which could yet end with a league and cup double. Once that potential deal is sealed, the Reds' summer plans will become far clearer, but reports are already suggesting that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are aiming to build a side that will suit Amorim.

The Reds have already been linked with Porto midfielder Alan Varela, who Amorim will know plenty about in Portugal's top flight and have also been linked with a move for Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande. Both players could slot straight into the 39-year-old's system should he arrive at Anfield this summer. But whilst arrivals hand him a boost, Amorim could be left panicking about finding a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The links to Saudi Arabia have not gone away and reports suggest that it's still a possibility that the Egyptian leaves Merseyside this summer. Liverpool, however, could have a plan in place.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United this summer to replace Salah should he decide to leave. The West Ham winger has enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League and is undoubtedly destined for great things - great things that could come at Anfield next season.

Not many would be capable of stepping up to replace Salah, but Kudus is among the rare players who have shown the ability to do just that.

"Brilliant" Kudus should be a no-brainer for Liverpool

Even if Salah doesn't leave this summer, Liverpool should be looking the way of players like Kudus. Salah is now 31 years of age and has shown signs as of late that he may not be at the peak of his powers for much longer, leaving the Reds in need of a successor. And Kudus appears to tick every box. He's a Premier League-proven player who may only get better in the coming years, meaning that now could be the perfect time for Liverpool to strike.

David Moyes is among those to have praised the winger this season, saying after his performance in a recent 5-0 win over SC Freiburg: "The first one reminded me of those old dribbling wingers who used to run and take people on, with snakey hips to find a way through. It was a brilliant individual goal - a real Roy of the Rovers type goal."

With that said, with or without Salah, Kudus could be an ideal way for Liverpool to kick off a new era this summer.