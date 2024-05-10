As the summer transfer window approaches, Liverpool have reportedly been handed a boost in pursuit of a summer signing who would kick the Arne Slot era off with a bang.

Liverpool transfer news

It's a fairly open secret that Slot is almost certain to become the next Liverpool manager barring any last-minute shocks, with the Feyenoord boss not exactly remaining coy over the news.

With that said, Liverpool's focus has seemingly turned towards moulding Jurgen Klopp's current squad into the vision of their pending new manager, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Ousmane Diomande already stealing the headlines.

Summerville, in particular, would be one to watch as he prepares to potentially link up with his fellow Dutch stars at Anfield and get the move that his Championship form deserves. And he may not be the only one through the door this summer, as the Reds look to add to their backline in the hope of finding a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, landing a cut-price deal in the process.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, Liverpool could now sign Willian Pacho for as low as €50m (£43m) despite initial reports suggesting that the Eintracht Frankfurt defender's price tag was set over £50m.

Still just 22 years old, that could quickly become a bargain buy if Pacho were to reach his potential at Liverpool to eventually replace Van Dijk.

"Clever" Pacho can partner Konate

At 32 years old, Van Dijk won't go on forever at the peak of his powers, meaning that Liverpool will need players of Ibrahima Konate's calibre to step up and become leaders within the Anfield backline. The two young defenders could quickly form an unstoppable partnership for years to come, with Jarell Quansah also available to form further strength in depth.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Willian Pacho Ibrahima Konate Progressive Carries 22 24 Progressive Passes 136 118 Tackles Won 35 22 Ball Recoveries 207 97

Reflecting on those numbers, it's no surprise that Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche has been so full of praise for Pacho throughout his Frankfurt spell, telling the official Bundesliga website: "Willian is a very clever player, who listens well and is quick to implement what's asked of him. His speed and strength in the tackle are what make him stand out."

When it comes to kicking off the Slot era in the best way possible, signing Pacho would certainly go a long way, particularly if he does show the traits needed to step into the eventual Van Dijk void alongside Konate.