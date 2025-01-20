Liverpool have now identified a midfielder who ticks all the boxes for Arne Slot, according to a report.

Slot keen on a midfielder

The Reds missed out on Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi back in the summer, with the midfielder opting to stay with his boyhood club, but it hasn't hampered them in their quest to win the Premier League title.

With Arsenal surrendering a two-goal lead to draw with Aston Villa on Saturday evening, Slot's side are now six points clear at the top of the table, having also played one fewer game than the Gunners.

Ryan Gravenberch has perhaps surpassed expectations by stepping up to the plate and becoming a key player this season, but Slot still remains interested in bringing in another defensive midfielder.

One of the players who is now rising up the shortlist is VfB Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, with the same report also mentioning the likes of Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes as potential targets.

And according to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool now view Gomes as the perfect signing to strengthen their midfield, as his style of play fits the exact profile they have been searching for.

Any deal will likely have to wait until the end of the campaign, as Wolves view the central midfielder as a key player in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

However, the Old Gold's financial issues mean the door could be open for a deal at the end of the season, as they may be forced to make a sale to comply with financial rules.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the £30k-per-week Brazilian, and other unnamed clubs are said to be queueing up for his signature, so the Reds may have to fend off a lot of competition from elsewhere.

Gomes excelling defensively for Wolves

Slot is eager to add another defensive midfielder to his squad, and the Wolves star excels in his duties at the back, ranking in the 99th percentile for tackles completed per 90 over the past year when compared to his positional peers, as per FBref.

Freelance scout Ben Mattinson has provided an overview of the type of player the Brazil international is, and seemed to suggest that he is a well-rounded midfielder, hailing him as a "box-crasher".

The 23-year-old now has a lot of Premier League experience under his belt, making 65 top-flight appearances for Wolves, and he is at a good age to develop further at Anfield.

If Wolves are forced to cash in on Gomes this summer, Liverpool should make sure they are right at the front of the queue.