Liverpool are now in direct talks over a move for an "unbelievable" player, who has been identified as a priority target to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a report.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool future still in doubt

Alexander-Arnold is still yet to commit to a new contract at Anfield, with Real Madrid holding a strong interest in the right-back's signature, but the Reds are doing everything they can to keep hold of the 26-year-old.

A bumper new contract offer has been tabled in a bid to keep Alexander-Arnold on Merseyside for a further five years. However, as yet there are no signs the right-back is willing to commit to fresh terms.

As such, Arne Slot has now started to look at replacements for the England international, and last week it was revealed that Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is of interest, with his £300k-per-week contract set to expire in the summer.

Now, there has been a new update on Liverpool's pursuit of Kimmich, with Sky Sports France reporting that direct talks have now been held over a deal for the versatile defender.

The Reds have now identified the German as their priority target, in the event that Alexander-Arnold exits Anfield, as they are particularly impressed by his versatility.

The Merseyside club would even be willing to spend €25m (£21m) to get a deal done this winter, rather than waiting for the summer, casting doubt over his future at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (a) January 18th Ipswich Town (h) January 25th AFC Bournemouth (a) February 1st Everton (a) February 12th Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) February 16th

The Bundesliga side had previously been confident about agreeing a new contract with the 29-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether he would be interested in a move to Anfield.

Kimmich could be the ideal Alexander-Arnold replacement

Trent is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world, so it is promising news that Liverpool could replace him with a player of a similar quality, with Kimmich being lauded as "unbelievable" by Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount.

The Germany international is capable of playing at right-back and central midfield, making him a versatile option for Slot, and it also means that Conor Bradley could be afforded more opportunities at right-back.

That said, Liverpool will still be hoping that their academy graduate agrees to extend his stay at Anfield, considering how big a part he has played in their success for a number of years.

Alexander-Arnold's attacking talents have been on show once again this season, picking up five goal contributions in 18 Premier League games, while also finding the back of the net with a fine strike against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup at the weekend.