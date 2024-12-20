Looking to maintain their top spot whilst they're top of both the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool are now reportedly in regular contact with one of Europe's best players wanted by Real Madrid.

Liverpool transfer news

Unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions since they were shocked by Nottingham Forest at Anfield, Liverpool have been almost flawless under Arne Slot. But whilst they continue a rampant run on the pitch, potential failure to keep hold of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk is still threatening to spoil what is currently on course to be a historic first campaign under their new manager.

It would, of course, be the ultimate disaster if Liverpool lost all three star men in free deals at the end of the season and would leave club chief Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes answering some damning questions.

Amid positive reports regarding Salah and Van Dijk, at the very least, both Edwards and Hughes will hope that it simply doesn't come to that as the rest of Anfield nervously waits for similarly positive reports regarding Alexander-Arnold's future. That said, if the right-back is lured away to Real Madrid then the Reds could quickly act to get one over on the Spanish giants, themselves.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool are now in constant contact with Jamal Musiala, who has also attracted the interest of Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona and the aforementioned Real Madrid. The Bayern Munich star reportedly can reportedly see himself playing in Spain, but Liverpool will hope that their regular contact with his representatives eventually pays dividends.

One of the best players in world football, there are not many better ways for Edwards and Hughes to silence their doubters than by signing Musiala in 2025, especially given how well the £79,000-a-week star could suit Slot's system.

"Incredible" Musiala could complete Slot's midfield

Although the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones deserve enormous credit for how well they've performed in the more advanced midfield role within Slot's 4-2-3-1 system, a player of Musiala's quality is a match made in heaven for such a position.

The German stole the show at times in Euro 2024, wowing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who told reporters as relayed by BeSoccer: "For me he's incredible. It's such a joy to play with him. He's someone who can do the unexpected in every single situation and is such a difference-maker for our team.

"He is maybe the most important one at the moment for us and at such a young age as well, especially when it comes to creating, putting in the final pass and scoring goals which is something he's added to his game as well."

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Jamal Musiala Dominik Szoboszlai Curtis Jones Goals 8 1 2 Assists 1 1 1 Key Passes 20 24 6 Ball Recoveries 39 59 35

A player of his quality wouldn't come cheap, but if Liverpool lose one of their big three stars in 2025 then they should make a swift statement in the summer transfer window.