As Andrew Robertson continues to struggle, Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign a young left-back who could eventually replace the ageing Scotsman at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have been unstoppable at times in the current campaign, losing just twice in all competitions and leading the Premier League and Champions League. What will also please manager Arne Slot is how his side bounced back from their shock defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup by matching expectations and easing past League Two side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

However, the Spurs defeat may have signalled some alarm bells for the Dutchman, as his side struggled to match the Lilywhites' intensity just days after being held to a 2-2 draw against rivals Manchester United.

Once again, Robertson was at the scene when Amad Diallo equalised late on for Manchester United last time out at Anfield and questions are being asked once more about whether it is time for the Reds to replace the Scotland captain - questions that they could answer this month.

According to reports relayed by Sport Witness, Liverpool have now held talks to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf with the left-back's agent in a deal that would need to meet Slavia Prague's €25m (£21m) valuation.

With the likes of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest also eyeing the defender, Liverpool could quickly use their place among the very best in European football to lure him to Anfield.

Just 20 years old, Diouf should be a candidate to replace Robertson for years to come and potentially end a growing problem under Slot. However, whether the Reds make their move as early as this month remains to be seen.

Diouf remains one to watch

Whilst the likes of Milos Kerkez would steal greater headlines, it wouldn't be the first time that Michael Edwards went against the obvious choice at Anfield, and Diouf's £17m price tag should certainly be tempting. A player who Slot can mould into the reliable option that Robertson has struggled to become under the Dutchman, Diouf is certainly one to watch.

With six goals and three assists to his name in all competitions this season, Liverpool certainly wouldn't have to worry about Diouf's attacking output and ability to replicate the quality that Robertson handed the Reds for several years.

The left-back spot is certainly up for grabs at Liverpool. Whether it's Kerkez, Diouf or another option, replacing Robertson is seemingly becoming a growing priority following his struggles.

If they are to set their sights on more than just this season's Premier League title, welcoming a future star in Diouf would be one way to achieve that rather than fall back on Robertson, especially if they make their move before the winter window closes.