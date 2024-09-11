Looking to add to an attack that is already filled to the brim with quality in depth, Liverpool are now reportedly interested in signing a winger who once embarrassed Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool transfer rumour

There are still a number of unanswered questions about Arne Slot's Liverpool side and its future. The Dutchman has at least delayed the need for those queries to receive an answer after winning three from three in the Premier League, including a 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford. But those long-term questions and concerns still remain.

Among those regard the future of stars such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. As things stand, all three are set to depart at the end of the season upon the expiry of their current deals in what should be seen as nothing short of a disaster for those at Anfield.

That's not to say that those three stars are pushing to leave, however, especially Van Dijk and Salah. Quite the opposite in fact. Club captain Van Dijk recently reiterated that he's looking to stay put in Merseyside, whilst Salah seemed to send a message to Liverpool about his future after their dominant display against Manchester United.

If this is to be Salah's final season at the club, meanwhile, then there's no doubt that the Reds will need to turn their attention towards finding a replacement as soon as possible. And that could lead them to a name that those at Anfield already know all about.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now interested in a move to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, who are reportedly set to remain firm on their stance of keeping hold of their star man in the January transfer window.

Of course, the Bees recently lost Ivan Toney to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli and are in no position to lose yet more firepower in the form of Mbeumo. But if Liverpool do come knocking, such a move could prove to be too tempting to turn down for a player of such quality.

"Brilliant" Mbeumo can ease Salah blow

It almost goes without saying that replacing Salah will be a near-impossible task for Liverpool, whether it's next summer or in years to come. The Egyptian already has his place as one the greatest wingers in Premier League history. Some may even go as far to say that he is the greatest. All good things must come to an end, however, and the Reds may be left turning towards Mbeumo, who Brentford boss Frank described as "brilliant" in 2022.

The Brentford star, who earns a reported £45,000-a-week, is a player that Liverpool already know all about, especially central defender Konate. The Frenchman was on the receiving end of Mbeumo's quality when he scored the Bees' third in a stunning 3-1 defeat over the Reds in the 2022/23 campaign.